The Agile Process Becomes Increasingly Popular In The Big Data And Analytics Industry

Big Data And Analytics Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Big Data and Analytics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The agile process' success in software development and the development of the latest technologies have made it very popular in the innovation industry. Few leading-edge organizations use an agile approach to manage their data systems. Agile is a technique for designing applications or handling operations more effectively in IT organizations. Broadly, it's a collaborative methodology where cross-functional teams develop and create minimally viable products (MVPs) and features quickly, test them with consumers, and optimize and improve them in rapid iterations. Data analytics market trends like the agile process help to make changes in the workflow even in later stages, which helps to work in the best interests of the client. Agile organizations have a 70% chance of being in the top quartile of organizational health, indicating the best long-term performance amongst competitors. These companies in the big data and business analytics market become more customer-centric, have higher revenue growth, and a more engaged workforce.

Major players in the big data market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Accenture, Salesforce, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Tableau Software, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP., Amazon Web Services, Dell Inc., Cloudera, Musigma, Informatica, Alpine Data Labs, Alteryx, Amazon Web Services, BigML, Cognonto Corp., Couchbase, Inc., and Dataiku.

The global big data and analytics market is expected grow from $128.54 billion in 2020 to $135.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to TBRC’s big data industry report, the big data analytics market size is expected to reach $225.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Big Data and Analytics Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-services-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Business Processes Outsourcing Market - By Type (CRM BPO, HRO BPO, F&A BPO, And Other BPO Services), Drivers And Restraints, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-processes-outsourcing-market

Database Software Market - By Type (Database Operation Management, Database Maintenance Management), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End User (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance), IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.