Value-Added Resellers (VARs) Software Market expected to reach USD $100.22 Billion by 2030 with a 9.2% CAGR.

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The Business Research Company’s Value-Added Resellers (VARs) Software Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Value-Added Resellers (VARs) Software Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our 2026 market reports now feature richer, more decision-focused data, including market attractiveness scoring, total addressable market (TAM), company scoring matrix, Excel dashboards with forecasts, key technologies and trends, supply chain analysis, upcoming startups, key products, market hotspots, and improved visuals.

The value-added resellers (VARs) software market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by rising enterprise adoption of advanced software solutions and a growing demand for tailored services. As businesses increasingly seek customized software implementations to enhance their operations, the VARs market is positioned for sustained expansion over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors behind its growth, regional leadership, and key trends shaping this industry.

Value-Added Resellers Software Market Size and Growth Forecast

The VARs software market has seen impressive development in recent years. It is projected to grow from $64.66 billion in 2025 to $70.47 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This expansion can be largely attributed to the widespread adoption of ERP and CRM software by businesses, a growing need for process automation, increased demand for business intelligence solutions, ongoing digital transformation efforts, and enhanced focus on supply chain optimization.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $100.23 billion by 2030, with a slightly higher CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Key drivers for this growth include the increasing deployment of cloud-based solutions, rising demand for AI-powered analytics, a stronger emphasis on comprehensive software customization, growth in predictive BI and supply chain management (SCM) tools, as well as an expanding focus on managed services and technical support offerings. Emerging trends involve greater adoption of cloud-based ERP and CRM platforms, demand for bespoke software integration, the evolution of predictive analytics and BI, real-time inventory and logistics tracking in SCM solutions, and enhanced training and support services.

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Understanding the Role of Value-Added Resellers in the Software Industry

Value-added resellers are companies that do more than just sell software as-is from original vendors. These firms augment software products by providing additional services such as customization, system integration, implementation assistance, user training, consulting, and ongoing technical support. This approach enables clients to get software solutions that are tailored specifically to their unique business processes and requirements. By bridging the gap between software developers and end-users, VARs play a crucial role in delivering more complete and effective technology solutions that drive business success.

Cloud-Based SaaS Adoption as a Key Growth Catalyst for the VARs Software Market

One of the main forces propelling the growth of the VARs software market is the rising adoption of cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS). Cloud-based SaaS delivers applications over the internet, eliminating the need for companies to maintain their own hardware and infrastructure. This reduces costs, speeds up deployment, and allows greater flexibility. Public sector agencies and enterprises alike are expanding their cloud procurement strategies to support digital transformation, modernize outdated IT systems, and improve operational efficiency.

As SaaS environments become more complex, organizations increasingly depend on value-added resellers to customize, integrate, implement, and manage these cloud solutions in line with specific business needs and regulatory standards. VARs provide essential expertise in implementation, system integration, continuous support, and optimization that make SaaS adoption smoother and more effective. For example, the UK public sector’s public cloud market was valued at about $8.19 billion (£6 billion) in 2024, showcasing strong demand for cloud services, including SaaS, and highlighting the vital role VARs play in this growing ecosystem.

View the full value-added resellers (vars) software market report:

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North America’s Leading Position in the Value-Added Resellers Software Market

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the VARs software market. The market analysis also encompasses major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America currently leads the market, ongoing developments in other regions are expected to contribute to the global expansion of value-added reseller services in the coming years.

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