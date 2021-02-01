Dubai’s IBC Group partners with ARTIFI, pledges 10,000 Bitcoin to empower women artists with digital art tokenization

Left to right - Reshmeen Hooda, Co-Chairperson IBC Group & Nazima Khan, Founder, Artifi Gallery

The initiative aims to financially empower artists globally, through a mechanism that allows them to monetize their portfolio using Non Fungible Tokens

IBC Group & Artifi believe that given the region’s focus on implementing Blockchain technology to create a people-centric future, the UAE is the perfect location as a home base for this project” — Reshmeen Hooda