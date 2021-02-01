Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Testing and Vaccinating Update

Because of the inclement weather expected, all State-operated COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday, February 1st. State sites are any of the locations scheduled through portal.ri.gov or the K-12 test scheduling service.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccinations will not be happening on Monday at Rhode Island's regional clinics in Bristol, Providence, and East Greenwich. (Two other regional clinics are in Smithfield and Narragansett, but they were not scheduled to operate on Monday.) These clinics are all operating on an appointment only basis. People who had appointments for Monday for the Bristol, Providence, and East Greenwich sites will be contacted directly about rescheduling. Most of the appointments for tomorrow were for first responders and healthcare providers. Some limited vaccinating of people 75 years of age and older had been scheduled for the clinics in Bristol and East Greenwich.

