Travel Advisory Update: Tractor-Trailer truck restriction takes effect at 5 a.m. on Monday, February 1

With heavy wet snow and high winds expected to impact Rhode Island, Governor Gina M. Raimondo has issued a proclamation prohibiting tractor-trailer trucks from all state highways effective at 5 a.m. tomorrow, Monday, February 1.

This restriction will aid in the Rhode Island Department of Transportation's efforts to keep highways passable and safe for emergency vehicles.

The latest forecasts call for snow intensifying quickly on Monday. Motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel on Monday, and work from home if possible.

If you have to be out, remember to reduce speed, avoid distraction, buckle up and never drive impaired. And if you encounter plows, do not pass them. The safest place in a storm is a safe distance behind plow trucks.