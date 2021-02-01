Thomasville frontline worker, family who lost home in fire gifted check, supplies from Axios Inspires Foundation

Axios Inspires Foundation Logo Frontline Workers Home After Fire Stacey Buckner (Off-Road Outreach) and the Rhoney Family

Axios Inspires Foundation (AIF) and Forging Forward are coming out to support a Thomasville family who lost their home and all their belongings in a fire.

The one thing we learned in the military is to have each other's back. This should not change when we leave the military. We are so glad to be a help to this Veteran family in need.” — CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC

THOMASVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A health care worker who lost everything in a fire is now thanking her hospital colleagues for helping her family during these hard times.Amanda Rhoney, a nursing assistant, and secretary in Wesley Long Hospital's emergency department in Greensboro, North Carolina, was working the evening of Jan. 24 when her 10-year-old daughter Gentry called her with devastating news."All I could hear on the other line was her screaming that the house was on fire," Rhoney told "Good Morning America." "She kept saying, 'He's trapped in there.' ... She was talking about one of the dogs that my husband was trying to get out. My mind went to the worst possible place thinking that my husband was trapped."Rhoney said her husband Michael, a military veteran, was making dinner on the grill for himself, Gentry, and son Mychal, 6, when the propane tank apparently caught fire, engulfing their home in flames.No one was injured in the fire, though one of the family's two dogs did lose consciousness from smoke inhalation. The husky recovered after Thomasville Fire and Rescue administered oxygen to the pup, Rhoney said.Rhoney said everything was lost in the blaze including household items, school supplies, and clothing. She and her family are now staying at a hotel.Rhoney posted an update for her concerned colleagues in a private Facebook group and Joy Ingram, an emergency medical technician, stepped in.Ingram, who's worked with Rhoney for roughly a decade, told "GMA" that she was on the same shift with Rhoney when the call came in about the house fire."In the middle of a pandemic this girl has been working so hard and she actually had COVID and recovered from that. ... Then [to] have her house completely destroyed, my heart went out," Ingram said. "Everybody's hearts went out."Ingram started collecting donations via GoFundMe and also asked for people to drop clothing or household items at the hospital's emergency department."They're starting from scratch," Ingram said. "Amanda will give you the shirt off of her back. She will do anything for you within her means and if she can't do it, she will find someone that can. She herself has a giving heart and as a coworker, she's just phenomenal."Rhoney said the generosity from her hospital family and the community has been positively overwhelming. "It's definitely made it a whole lot easier to process," she added. "Just a huge thank you to everyone who donated and who called to check on us."The Rhoneys also expect to receive help from Off-Road Outreach , and Axios Inspires Foundation (AIF), an organization created to assist displaced veterans like Michael Rhoney and his family. AIF was able to raise 1000's of dollars for school clothes for the kids, provide the family an emergency place to stay till they get back on their feet, and an American flag that the Veteran lost in the fire. Donated by Bobby Henline and the Forging Forward Foundation

