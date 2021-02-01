Dealer Profit Releases Compliance Preparation. Compliance Certification Program
Compliance Preparation and Compliance Certification Program offers Marine, RV, Powersports Dealers with ability to demonstrate "good faith" compliance effort
Examiners can schedule visits to boat dealerships and levy fines or sanctions if the dealers have failed to implement a program; in the face of a good faith effort, leniency may be given.”ATHENS, GEORGIA, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Compliance, when it comes to identifying and protecting against identity theft, protecting against any form of trafficking with terrorists, terrorist organizations, and sympathizers, and protecting against any form of entanglement with money laundering activities, is always important for dealers - and it is also hard to manage correctly," states Myril Shaw, COO of Dealer Profit Services. "We developed our Compliance Preparation and Compliance Certification Program to make compliance a 'no-brainer'. It is on-demand. It is available when and as needed. It is comprehensive. It is easy!"
With the newly released Compliance Preparation and Compliance Certification Program (CPCPP) annual subscription, Dealer Profit Services (DPS) provides all Marine, RV, and Powersports dealers with the following tools, capabilities, and content:
• Complete Compliance Documents available whenever and as often as needed and fully branded for the Dealership including:
o Red Flags Rule – Policy and Procedure Manual
o Disposal Policies and Procedures
o OFAC Policy and Procedure Manual
o Safeguards Rule Policies and Procedure Manual
o USA Patriot Act Policy and Procedure Manual
• Full Compliance Training via video content available whenever, as often as needed, and to as many dealer personnel as required – content is comprised of seven distinct video units in lengths ranging from 20 minutes to 45 minutes which may be watched on-demand and at the convenience of the viewer, with the ability to pause and return to the viewing at a later time – on completion a document in the name of the viewer is produced and made available to the dealership showing when the videos were watched by each viewer and suitable for inclusion in both the personnel file and with the Compliance Documents
• Compliance Certification Exam to be completed by those who have completed the Compliance Training made available as a 20-question multiple-choice exam the results of which will be made available to the dealership showing the exam results, including the score and whether the exam was passed or failed, and suitable for inclusion in both the personnel file and with the Compliance Documents
• Compliance Checklist suitable for use by the Compliance Officer and other Dealership management and designated personnel to ensure that best efforts are being made to demonstrate "good-faith" efforts in meeting Compliance rules and regulations as they pertain to protecting against and identifying Identity Theft, protecting against any form of trafficking with terrorists, terrorist organizations, and sympathizers, and protecting against any form of entanglement with money laundering activities
• Supplemental Compliance Training Slide Deck for use as and where desired to reinforce compliance training principles
• Social Security Area Information which helps dealer personnel identify potential identity theft through casual conversation by referring a customer's place of birth or residence based on the Social Security Number
• Compliance "Hot Line" Email available to any Dealership personnel for compliance or program-related questions or suggestions – note that there will be no legal advice provided
During the period of the subscription any or all CPCPP is available on-demand and as frequently, as often as desired at the complete convenience of the Dealership and personnel.
Pricing starts at $1,999.00 for the first year and $999.00 for subsequent years with discounts available for multi-location dealerships, 20 Group participants and DPS Financial Services customers.
Additional pricing information, as well as sign-up information, is available by clicking CPCPP-DPS.
Questions may be directed to: compliance@dealerprofit.com.
