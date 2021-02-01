Dealer Profit Releases Compliance Preparation. Compliance Certification Program

Dealer Profit Services

Compliance Preparation and Compliance Certification Program offers Marine, RV, Powersports Dealers with ability to demonstrate "good faith" compliance effort

Examiners can schedule visits to boat dealerships and levy fines or sanctions if the dealers have failed to implement a program; in the face of a good faith effort, leniency may be given.”
— Myril Shaw, DPS
ATHENS, GEORGIA, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Compliance, when it comes to identifying and protecting against identity theft, protecting against any form of trafficking with terrorists, terrorist organizations, and sympathizers, and protecting against any form of entanglement with money laundering activities, is always important for dealers - and it is also hard to manage correctly," states Myril Shaw, COO of Dealer Profit Services. "We developed our Compliance Preparation and Compliance Certification Program to make compliance a 'no-brainer'. It is on-demand. It is available when and as needed. It is comprehensive. It is easy!"

With the newly released Compliance Preparation and Compliance Certification Program (CPCPP) annual subscription, Dealer Profit Services (DPS) provides all Marine, RV, and Powersports dealers with the following tools, capabilities, and content:

• Complete Compliance Documents available whenever and as often as needed and fully branded for the Dealership including:
o Red Flags Rule – Policy and Procedure Manual
o Disposal Policies and Procedures
o OFAC Policy and Procedure Manual
o Safeguards Rule Policies and Procedure Manual
o USA Patriot Act Policy and Procedure Manual

• Full Compliance Training via video content available whenever, as often as needed, and to as many dealer personnel as required – content is comprised of seven distinct video units in lengths ranging from 20 minutes to 45 minutes which may be watched on-demand and at the convenience of the viewer, with the ability to pause and return to the viewing at a later time – on completion a document in the name of the viewer is produced and made available to the dealership showing when the videos were watched by each viewer and suitable for inclusion in both the personnel file and with the Compliance Documents
• Compliance Certification Exam to be completed by those who have completed the Compliance Training made available as a 20-question multiple-choice exam the results of which will be made available to the dealership showing the exam results, including the score and whether the exam was passed or failed, and suitable for inclusion in both the personnel file and with the Compliance Documents
• Compliance Checklist suitable for use by the Compliance Officer and other Dealership management and designated personnel to ensure that best efforts are being made to demonstrate "good-faith" efforts in meeting Compliance rules and regulations as they pertain to protecting against and identifying Identity Theft, protecting against any form of trafficking with terrorists, terrorist organizations, and sympathizers, and protecting against any form of entanglement with money laundering activities
• Supplemental Compliance Training Slide Deck for use as and where desired to reinforce compliance training principles
• Social Security Area Information which helps dealer personnel identify potential identity theft through casual conversation by referring a customer's place of birth or residence based on the Social Security Number
• Compliance "Hot Line" Email available to any Dealership personnel for compliance or program-related questions or suggestions – note that there will be no legal advice provided

During the period of the subscription any or all CPCPP is available on-demand and as frequently, as often as desired at the complete convenience of the Dealership and personnel.

Pricing starts at $1,999.00 for the first year and $999.00 for subsequent years with discounts available for multi-location dealerships, 20 Group participants and DPS Financial Services customers.

Additional pricing information, as well as sign-up information, is available by clicking CPCPP-DPS.

Questions may be directed to: compliance@dealerprofit.com.

Myril Shaw
Dealer Profit Services, LLC
+1 678-641-8419
email us here

DPS - Talk To The Expert Compliance Interview - Rob Miller, Cyclone Agency

You just read:

Dealer Profit Releases Compliance Preparation. Compliance Certification Program

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Myril Shaw
Dealer Profit Services, LLC
+1 678-641-8419
Company/Organization
Dealer Profit Services, LLC
1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Ste 108 - 308
Athens, Georgia, 30606
United States
+1 678-641-8419
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The dealer’s partner in all things F&I, Dealer Profit Services continuously strives to maintain and improve on its “best in the industry” reputation. Founded by a team with over 160 years of dealership experience, Dealer Profit Services knows what it takes to make you successful. Links and additional contact information are available at fisvcs.com/DPSContactsLinks. Whether you want someone to take over your F&I and just drive profit to your store, help you some of the time, provide tools that you need to improve your F&I performance, provide tools to assist you with your F&I performance measurement, create and train in all thing compliance – Red Flags, OFAC, Patriot Act and more, need some quick advice or just provide F&I Training/Consulting, we are here to help you. Contact us anytime at info@dealerprofit.com or give us a call at 470-326-0966.

Dealer Profit Services

More From This Author
Dealer Profit Releases Compliance Preparation. Compliance Certification Program
Dealer Profit Services Reports Record Results For Dealer's F&I Net Profits For 2020
Dealer Profit Services Announces Comprehensive F&I Compliance Training Curriculum and Documentation Fulfillment Program
View All Stories From This Author