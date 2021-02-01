BrilliantTS / Fuze Device gets approval as a Wearable Device from Visa

Fuze Device

Fuze Device gets approval as a Wearable Device from Visa

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrilliantTS Co., Ltd. with Fuze Device to announce a new Wearable Device (Digital Wallet) in October that makes it simple & convenient to use contactless payment, transit, membership, access control, barcode, etc.

The most secured and simple device

This device is to complete seamless and secure payments with a simple tap at any contactless-enabled terminal and maximize usability with various functions (transit/membership/access control/barcode/QR code, etc.). It is fully compatible with all PoS systems that support Visa contactless payments all over the world. In addition, BrilliantTS got approval as a Static Wearable Contactless device from Visa.

BrilliantTS, known as famous start-up in Smart-multi card technology

BrilliantTS is a global fintech start-up company which specialises in smart multi card with hardware and software solutions. In May 2017, the company conducted crowdfunding and successfully raised over $2.5M. BrilliantTS then launched the Fuze Card (Magnetic Stripe only), which is a first version of their product, in July of 2017. It allows users to combine all their cards into one card that is the same size as a regular payment card.

If you have any enquiries for BrilliantTS’ digital wallet (wearable device), please contact to official email. bd@brilliantts.com