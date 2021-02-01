Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 79 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,405 in the last 365 days.

BrilliantTS / Fuze Device gets approval as a Wearable Device from Visa

Fuze Device

Fuze Device gets approval as a Wearable Device from Visa

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrilliantTS Co., Ltd. with Fuze Device to announce a new Wearable Device (Digital Wallet) in October that makes it simple & convenient to use contactless payment, transit, membership, access control, barcode, etc.

The most secured and simple device
This device is to complete seamless and secure payments with a simple tap at any contactless-enabled terminal and maximize usability with various functions (transit/membership/access control/barcode/QR code, etc.). It is fully compatible with all PoS systems that support Visa contactless payments all over the world. In addition, BrilliantTS got approval as a Static Wearable Contactless device from Visa.

BrilliantTS, known as famous start-up in Smart-multi card technology
BrilliantTS is a global fintech start-up company which specialises in smart multi card with hardware and software solutions. In May 2017, the company conducted crowdfunding and successfully raised over $2.5M. BrilliantTS then launched the Fuze Card (Magnetic Stripe only), which is a first version of their product, in July of 2017. It allows users to combine all their cards into one card that is the same size as a regular payment card.

If you have any enquiries for BrilliantTS’ digital wallet (wearable device), please contact to official email. bd@brilliantts.com

Claude Kim
BrilliantTS Co., Ltd.
+82 31-758-1101
email us here

You just read:

BrilliantTS / Fuze Device gets approval as a Wearable Device from Visa

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.