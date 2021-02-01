New Horizon Press Closing Its Doors, Moving Top Titles to Armin Lear
After a 39-year run, and five years after the death of its founder, New Horizon Press is passing the torch to Armin Lear Press, a young Colorado-based company.
In closing its doors today after 39 years, New Horizon Press is transferring ten titles to new publisher Armin Lear Press as part of a buy-out. The publisher has released all rights to the rest of its list to the authors.
— T.J. Dermot Dunphy, Owner, New Horizon Press
Driven by the vision and talents of its widely respected founder and editor-in-chief, Dr. Joan S. Dunphy, the company focused on true crime as well as psychological and social problems, women’s and men’s issues, and parenting advice written by experts with credentials in their fields. In 1992, NHP introduced Small Horizons, the illustrated children’s “Let’s Talk” series that teaches crisis coping, tolerance and service skills.
“Joan Dunphy mentored me in this business beginning in spring of 1994,” noted Maryann Karinch, Founder of Armin Lear, whose first of 33 commercially published books was a New Horizon Press title. “She soon became a trusted colleague and a beloved friend.”
Dr. Dunphy passed away in October 2015, with the company sustaining support for existing titles under the leadership of T.J. Dermot Dunphy.
“I wanted to transfer these outstanding titles to someone who'd worked closely with Joan and respected her work,” said Dunphy.
The titles going to Armin Lear are
Not Everyone is Nice, by Frederick Alimonti
Your Sexually Addicted Spouse, by Barbara Steffens and Marsha Means
Narcissistic Lovers, by Cynthia Zayn
Widows Wear Stilettos, by Carole Brody Fleet
I’m Grieving as Fast as I Can, by Linda Feinberg
Fall/The Darkest Night, by Ron Franscell
Missing: The Oregon City Girls, by Linda O’Neal
Overcoming Shock, by Diane Zimberoff and David Hartman
Coming Around, by Anne Doherwend
Wicked Intentions, by Kevin Flynn
About Armin Lear Press
Armin Lear was founded in 2019 with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 25 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and distributes its books worldwide in English through Ingram.
