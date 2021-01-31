Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marguerite Garth is an artist, photographer, and writer who works on extensive landscape projects and photo essays. She is best known for her landscape photographs in the desert regions of the Southwestern US but her new art collections based in the Pacific Northwest are gaining acclaim.

Garth's interest in the arts began at an early age and she became a photography major at UCLA. When she graduated from college she worked as a mass market clothing designer for twelve years before returning to her fine art roots.
Garth has won over 30 International awards and her work has been exhibited world-wide.

Her new work was created utilizing the practice of encaustic composite fine art photography. The art of encaustic painting dates to ancient times. Encaustic consists of natural bees' wax and damar resin (crystallized tree sap) using heat to fuse multiple layers of wax. Using these encaustic techniques and its detailed process, she creates a one-of-a-kind piece of art, combining the original photography of grasses from her beach with the interesting textures and natural luminosity of wax. She also use oil paints and mount the pieces on thick live edge slabs harvested from local woods. This collection grew out of an article she wrote for the PNW magazine on how our community saved our local beach from coastal erosion. The dune grass depicted is a sign that the beach is healthy. This beach was once considered one of the fastest eroding beaches in the world.

Marguerite Garth
Award Winning Photographer's Innovative New Work

