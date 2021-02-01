Innovative Washington Optometrist Practices New Low Vision Standard of Care
EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Academy of Ophthalmology has declared vision rehabilitation to be the new optimum standard of care for low vision patients who are losing their eyesight.
The key is referring the patient to a low vision specialist early in their vision disability.
According to Dr. David W. Parke, MD, and CEO of the Academy of Ophthalmology, “Ophthalmologists need to concentrate on helping low vision patients maintain the vision they have, not curing their vision problem.”
Dr. Ross Cusic is a low vision optometrist in Kirkland, WA who helps patients who have lost their vision and which cannot be cured, to the degree that it interferes with normal activities.
“Helping low vision patients isn’t about treatments, surgery or an eye exam,” Dr. Cusic said. “Rather, the low vision eye exam is customized to determine how best to enhance a patient’s vison. The goal is to enable them to do their favorite activities again.”
Dr. Cusic’s average low vision patient is 85 years old. Many have macular degeneration at various stages, as well as diabetic retinopathy, Stargardt’s disease, albinism, and other conditions. Typically, he prescribes bioptic telescope glasses or microscope low vision glasses. He is also trained in and offers innovative hands-free electronic eyewear.
The turning point in Dr. Cusic’s career was when a patient who was legally blind had been illegally driving without a license. He came to Dr. Cusic to have a treatment that would help him drive legally. The man had previously had several experimental surgeries, leaving him with very limited vision.
“I prescribed a bioptic telescope and helped him arrange to take an intensive two-week driving course,” Dr. Cusic said. “Now he has gained a full license to drive day or night. He’s also the first person in Washington State with a Bioptic Motorcycle License.”
Getting into vision rehab early can improve the quality of life. That’s one of the keys to having a successful outcome.
Dr. Roy Church, MD, Ph.D., and Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at Montefiore Einstein Medical Center sum up the benefits of early treatment by low vision specialists very well.
“As ophthalmologists, we’re trained to cure disease and make vision better,” Dr. Church said. “When we have a patient who is losing their vision, we may see it as a defeat. We try to use all the modern technology we can to make vision better. Instead, we need to concentrate on continuing and maintaining the vision a patient has. That’s the key to returning to more of a normal life.”
Dr. Cusic currently sees patients in Kirkland and Vancouver, Washington.
About Dr. Ross A. Cusic, OD:
Dr. Cusic earned his B.S. degree in behavioral neuroscience and psychology in 1992 from Indiana University. He received his O.D. degree in 1996 from Indiana University School of Optometry--a school ranked consistently among the top three optometry schools in the country. He is a founding fellow of the International Academy of Low Vision Specialists (IALVS).
“I am personally committed to speaking to everyone who contacts my office-- either fellow doctors or patients-- so everyone gets what they need. I believe there is life after vision loss and I am privileged to be able to offer solutions for those with Low Vision (macular degeneration, Stargardt's disease, albinism, retinitis pigmentosa, etc.) allowing them to enjoy their life again whether that is driving, reading, seeing faces, or doing their favorite pastimes.”
Dr. Cusic offers bulk brochures, fax referral tear sheets, and business cards to medical offices, and free low vision telephone consultations for patients.
Ross Cusic, OD, FIALVS
Ross Cusic, OD, FIALVS
