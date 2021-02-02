uHoo launches uHoo Aura™- Best in Class Environment Quality Monitor to Create Healthy, Safe and Productive Environments

Take Control with uHoo Aura

uHoo Aura™ is the best-in-class indoor environmental quality monitor providing real-time data and actionable insights for healthy buildings and workplaces.

Focus on health and wellness in the workplace increased because of COVID-19. We foresee that businesses will become more invested in holistic and data-driven approaches to creating healthy buildings.” — Dustin Jefferson S. Onghanseng

SINGAPORE, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- uHoo, a global indoor air quality management company, announced today the launch of uHoo Aura™, the best-in-class indoor environmental quality monitor that provides real-time data and actionable insights on key indoor environmental quality factors to help businesses and building owners create a healthy, safe, and productive workplace.

uHoo Aura™ monitors 13 different indoor environmental parameters - temperature, relative humidity, carbon dioxide, various particle sizes (PM10, PM4, PM2.5, PM1), carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), air pressure, light, and sound - so business owners can customize and track indoor environmental quality factors according to their business needs. A simplified dashboard provides a consolidated view of all the devices in the different locations as well as customized email and push notification alerts that can be set up to help prioritize and take action on specific issues in the building.

Advanced analytics and proprietary uHoo IndicesTM provide valuable insights on trends and patterns to easily identify events that may have caused air quality issues so they can be prevented in the future; owners can make informed decisions to ensure health, safety, and wellbeing. The option to share data is also especially helpful for businesses looking to achieve sustainability and green building certifications as well as providing confidence and peace of mind to customers, employees, and building occupants.

uHoo Aura™ can easily be integrated with any software or building management system. Integration allows automation of the building’s heating, air-conditioning, and ventilation (HVAC) system to enhance comfort and safety while optimizing energy use; thereby creating a smarter and healthier building and office environment.

Dustin Jefferson S. Onghanseng, uHoo CEO and co-Founder said, “we are extremely pleased about introducing uHoo Aura in the market at a time when there is an urgent need for businesses and governments to ensure sustainability by investing in the health, safety, and wellbeing of citizens, employees, occupants, and customers. uHoo Aura empowers business leaders to take control of the air their customers and employees breathe and create healthy buildings, offices, schools, restaurants, hotels, and healthcare facilities.”

Indoor Environmental Quality is important for buildings in the post-Covid-19 environment

Indoor environmental quality (IEQ) covers air quality and other conditions that impact the health and wellbeing of building occupants and users - light, sound, and thermal conditions. Studies have shown that better indoor environmental quality reduces healthcare costs and absenteeism due to sick leaves, improves the health and productivity of occupants, minimizes liability issues for businesses and building owners, and increases the value of property assets over time.

The coronavirus pandemic has increased awareness about poor indoor air quality conditions in many buildings and their adverse effects on health and wellbeing. Growing scientific evidence also points to the increased risk of virus survival and transmission in poor air quality conditions. This has started a shift in the focus of many businesses to prioritizing strategies that lead to improving environmental quality in the workplace. Companies are now looking for reliable solutions that can help them monitor indoor air quality, increase ventilation, and enhance sanitation and filtration to provide reassurance to employees and occupants that the office and building are safe and ready for re-entry post-Covid-19. Healthy buildings have overtaken green buildings as the new standard.

Air Health and Virus Index Monitored by uHoo Aura™

Data provided by uHoo Aura™ can provide businesses with key health performance indicators for their buildings in real-time which in turn show how they are protecting the health and wellbeing of employees and occupants.

Moreover, uHoo Aura™ comes with the uHoo Virus Index™, the world’s first real-time assessment of virus survival and transmission risk (such as the coronavirus) based on air quality. The patent-pending technology analyzes key air quality factors to provide simplified scoring of virus survival and transmission risk in the workplace and recommendations on minimizing the risk to create a healthier indoor environment.

“Interest in health and wellness in the workplace has increased dramatically because of the pandemic and we foresee that businesses and building owners will become more invested in holistic and data-driven approaches to creating healthy buildings,” says Dustin Onghanseng. “Over the past few months, we have seen exponential growth in demand and we expect this to be the trend in the years to come.” uHoo is now being used by tens of thousands of office buildings, schools, hotels, airports, shipping ports, manufacturing facilities, governments and households.

To learn more about uHoo Aura™ and how it can help create healthy buildings and workplaces, please visit our website.

To access our Media Kit, please click here.

About uHoo

uHoo is a global air quality management company. Its vision is to help reduce deaths and improve lives and well-being globally through proper air quality management. uHoo was founded by Dustin Jefferson S. Onghanseng and Brian Lin. Both have respiratory conditions and wanted to improve the environmental conditions in which people live, work, and play so sickness and disease can be prevented and health improved.

