HavenSpace Launches New Dedicated Outdoor Workspaces
Work from Home in Style without DistractionsMEMPHIS, TENN., USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HavenSpace is proud to announce the launch of their company and products that help people work distraction free in the home office. HavenSpace products allow customers to separate home and work life as they work from home. Over the last few months, many people have shifted to working from home, and with that comes the realization that something has to change. Working from the kitchen or living room simply does not provide the personal space people need to work effectively from home.
HavenSpace is an attractive, stand-alone office built off-site and delivered to the owner’s property in just 4-6 weeks. The spaces are customizable, with many interior and exterior options. The HavenSpace is then delivered to the property to set up in the desired location. HavenSpace buildings start at $10,500 for an unfinished space and $13,500 for a finished space.
Founder Sam Coates previously founded and sold a large landscape construction company that built and maintained high end landscapes, so he knows a thing or two about making a dedicated outdoor workspace fit into the landscape of any backyard. He is experienced in understanding the value of what it takes to create an impressive property.
“We are passionate about the power of focus and solitude to operate at one's highest level of potential. We are passionate about creating spaces that add aesthetic and practical value to one's home. And we are passionate about creating practical options for professionals as we continue to grow in our abilities to work from at home and the office,” Coates said.
HavenSpace buildings are constructed by experienced craftsman and shipped directly to clients. The website platform is easy to use and creates a friendly customer experience.
For more information visit havespaces.org or visit https://www.havenspaces.org/ or on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/outdoorhavenspace
