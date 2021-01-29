Arrest Made in a Robbery, Threats, and Theft Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District have announced an arrest has been made in connection with Robbery, Threats, and Theft offenses that occurred in the Third District.

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, at approximately 1:55 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 100 block of W Street, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s property and then fled the scene. (Robbery Snatch) CCN: 20-163-479

On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at approximately 12:59 pm, the suspect entered an unattended running vehicle in the 1900 block of 1st Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Theft One (Stolen Auto) CCN: 20-167-818

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at approximately 6:51 pm, the suspect entered an unattended running vehicle in the 2100 block of 1st Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Theft One (Stolen Auto) CCN: 20-175-029

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at approximately 1:23 pm, the suspect entered an unattended running vehicle in the 2300 block of 1st Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Theft One (Stolen Auto) CCN: 20-181-013

On Sunday, December 27, 2020, at approximately 2:49 pm, the suspect entered an unattended running vehicle in the 2200 block of 1st Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. This case remains under investigation. Theft One (Stolen Auto) CCN: 20-183-096

On Monday, January 25, 2021, at approximately 4:19 pm, the suspect threatened the victim in the 2000 block of 1st Street, Northwest then fled the scene. Threats to do Bodily Harm CCN: 21-011-231

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at approximately 1:20 pm, the suspect entered an unattended running vehicle in the Unit block of V Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Theft One (Stolen Auto) CCN: 21-011-636

On Thursday, January 28, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 13 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged in the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.