Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,465 in the last 365 days.

Williston: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103046

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley                            

STATION: VSP - Williston                    

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/17/2020  @1245 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Road, Huntington, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Wayne Devoid                                              

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

 

VICTIM: Sheila Fazackerley

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

 

VICTIM: Raymond C. Curtis

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/17/2020 at approximately 1245 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston

Barracks received a report of a residential break-in on Main Road in Huntington.

Approximately $1,100.00 was taken as well as a diamond ring priced at

approximately $17,000.00. Photos and a description of the ring were provided by

the victims as well as shared with pawn shops in the Chittenden County area.

Approximately one week later, a male, later identified as Wayne Devoid, visited

Vermont Coin & Jewelers and presented the stolen ring. Employees recognized the

ring and reported it to South Burlington Police Department. The ring was

positively identified by the owners. After further investigation, Devoid was

cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division for the

aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 27, 2021           

COURT: Burlington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Williston: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.