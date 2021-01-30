Williston: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103046
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: VSP - Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/17/2020 @1245 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Road, Huntington, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Wayne Devoid
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
VICTIM: Sheila Fazackerley
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
VICTIM: Raymond C. Curtis
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/17/2020 at approximately 1245 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston
Barracks received a report of a residential break-in on Main Road in Huntington.
Approximately $1,100.00 was taken as well as a diamond ring priced at
approximately $17,000.00. Photos and a description of the ring were provided by
the victims as well as shared with pawn shops in the Chittenden County area.
Approximately one week later, a male, later identified as Wayne Devoid, visited
Vermont Coin & Jewelers and presented the stolen ring. Employees recognized the
ring and reported it to South Burlington Police Department. The ring was
positively identified by the owners. After further investigation, Devoid was
cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division for the
aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 27, 2021
COURT: Burlington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.