Williston: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103046

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: VSP - Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/17/2020 @1245 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Road, Huntington, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Wayne Devoid

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

VICTIM: Sheila Fazackerley

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

VICTIM: Raymond C. Curtis

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/17/2020 at approximately 1245 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston

Barracks received a report of a residential break-in on Main Road in Huntington.

Approximately $1,100.00 was taken as well as a diamond ring priced at

approximately $17,000.00. Photos and a description of the ring were provided by

the victims as well as shared with pawn shops in the Chittenden County area.

Approximately one week later, a male, later identified as Wayne Devoid, visited

Vermont Coin & Jewelers and presented the stolen ring. Employees recognized the

ring and reported it to South Burlington Police Department. The ring was

positively identified by the owners. After further investigation, Devoid was

cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division for the

aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 27, 2021

COURT: Burlington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.