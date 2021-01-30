Medical Cannabis Dispensary Permits Announced, Patient Registration Available Next Week

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis dispensary permits. Recipients of these permits will be allowed to operate retail locations within West Virginia for certified patients. A full list of dispensary permit holders can be found at www.medcanwv.org .

Additionally, the OMC announced that eligible West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions can register to receive medical cannabis beginning at noon Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at www.medcanwv.org . Registration does not mean that medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained. The industry is working to build out facilities in West Virginia and the patient card is valid only in West Virginia and offers no legal protections for products obtained outside the West Virginia medical cannabis system. All patients must register through this link as there is no paper option.

The list of physicians registered to certify patients with a serious medical condition as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available at www.medcanwv.org .

“Even during this pandemic, the Office of Medical Cannabis has been working hard to advance the program and to achieve these steps to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC.