PA Senate Dems Join PA House Dems & the PA Women’s Health Caucus for Hearing on Maternal Health Amidst COVID-19

Harrisburg − January 29, 2021 − At the request of PA Women’s Health Caucus chairs Sen. Judy Schwank (D- Berks), Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D- Delaware/Montgomery), Rep. Mary Jo Daley (D- Montgomery), and Rep. Morgan Cephas (D- Philadelphia) the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will join with the House Democratic Policy Committee to hold a virtual public hearing to discuss maternal health amidst COVID-19. Testifiers at the hearing will include new and expectant mothers, OB/GYNs, midwives, and doulas. They will discuss pre-natal, labor, and delivery care during COVID-19, the latest information on vaccine safety and access for pregnant and nursing individuals, and the impact of quarantine on mental health for pregnant or postpartum individuals.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery), and the House Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D- Erie).

The hearing is scheduled for Friday, February 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page .

You can register through Zoom here.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

###