THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 29, 2021
On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 3:00 p.m. No votes are expected.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 1:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. Members are advised that votes are possible through the weekend.
Consideration of Legislation Related to a Budget Resolution
H.R. 447 – National Apprenticeship Act of 2021 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
