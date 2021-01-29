Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 29, 2021

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 3:00 p.m.  No votes are expected.  

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 1:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.  Members are advised that votes are possible through the weekend.

Consideration of Legislation Related to a Budget Resolution

H.R. 447 – National Apprenticeship Act of 2021 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible  

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 447. Amendments to H.R. 447 were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021.   
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/  

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 29, 2021

