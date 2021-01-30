DCCA NEWS RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

Newsroom Posted on Jan 29, 2021 in Latest News

(Through December 2020)

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and the state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of December 2020 taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawaii. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise of claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

HAWAII MEDICAL BOARD

Respondent: Vinson M. DiSanto, D.O.

Case Number: MED 2020-151-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine and 2 years probation

Effective Date: 12-10-20

RICO alleges that disciplinary action was taken against Respondent by the States of Kentucky, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Rhode Island, Kansas, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, New York, Maryland, Nevada, Alabama and Idaho, in possible violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Michael J. Hall, M.D.

Case Number: MED 2020-116-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 12-10-20

RICO alleges that disciplinary action was taken against Respondent by the State of Florida, in possible violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: David J. Wooding, M.D.

Case Number: MED 2020-90-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 12-10-20

RICO alleges that disciplinary action was taken against Respondent by the States of California and Tennessee, in possible violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Respondent: Pensacola Apothecary, Inc. dba Everwell Specialty Pharmacy

Case Number: PHA 2020-171-L

Sanction: $500 fine and comply with Florida Order

Effective Date: 12-17-20

RICO alleges that disciplinary action was taken against Respondent by the State of Florida, in possible violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Optumrx Inc.

Case Number: PHA 2020-116-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 12-17-20

RICO alleges that disciplinary action was taken against Respondent by the States of Maine and Colorado, in possible violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Airgas USA, LLC

Case Number: PHA 2020-78-L + 7 other cases

Sanction: $3,000 fine

Effective Date: 12-17-20

RICO alleges that disciplinary actions were taken against Respondent by the State of Kentucky and that Respondent failed to timely report the actions, in possible violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13) and 436B-19(15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Biorx, LLC dba Diplomat Specialty Infusion Group

Case Number: PHA 2019-70-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 12-17-20

RICO alleges that disciplinary action was taken against Respondent by the State of Texas and that Respondent failed to timely report the action, in possible violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13) and 436B-19(15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Imprimisrx NJ LLC, fka Pharmacy Creations LLC, dba Imprimisrx

Case Number: PHA 2020-156-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 12-17-20

RICO alleges that disciplinary action was taken against Respondent by the State of Maine in possible violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Schraft’s 2.0 LLC

Case Number: PHA 2020-122-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 12-17-20

RICO alleges that disciplinary action was taken against Respondent by the States of Louisiana and New Jersey and that Respondent failed to timely report the New Jersey action to the Board. RICO further alleges that Respondent made a misrepresentation to the Board on its renewal application dated November 5, 2019 by answering “no” in response to the question of whether Respondent had been subject to formal discipline in any jurisdiction in the past two years, in possible violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13) and 436B-19(15) and HAR §§ 16-95-110(1), (16) and (18). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Agropec Trading, LLC dba Allivet

Case Number: PHA 2020-168-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 12-17-20

RICO alleges that disciplinary action was taken against Respondent by the States of Michigan, Oregon, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Colorado, Indiana and Illinois and that Respondent failed to timely report the Michigan, Texas and Colorado actions to the Board within 30 days, in possible violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13) and 436B-19(15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Gogomeds

Case Number: PHA 2020-143-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 12-17-20

RICO alleges that disciplinary action was taken against Respondent by the State of Texas, in possible violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Late Drug Company, Inc. dba Post Haste Pharmacy

Case Number: PHA 2020-174-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 12-17-20

RICO alleges that disciplinary action was taken against Respondent by the State of Louisiana and that Respondent failed to timely report the Louisiana action to the Board, in possible violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13) and 461-21(a)(4) and HAR § 16-95-110(a)(18). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY PROGRAM

Respondent: Kerry L. Morris (Hawai’i)

Case Number: OTP 2019-2-L

Sanction: Voluntary surrender of license

Effective Date: 12-15-20

RICO alleges that Respondent engaged in unprofessional and unethical conduct, in possible violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(8), 457G-7(a)(8) and 457G-7(a)(9). (Director approved Settlement Agreement.)

COLLECTION AGENCY PROGRAM

Respondent: National Credit Adjusters, LLC

Case Number: COL 2019-10-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 12-31-20

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the States of Arkansas, New York and Illinois and the City of New York and that Respondent failed to timely report the disciplinary actions in Arkansas, Illinois and the City of New York to the Hawaii Program as required by Hawaii law, in possible violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13), 443B-3.5(h) and 443B-4.57(8). (Director approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

# # #

Media Contact:

Jayson Horiuchi Communications Officer Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-7582