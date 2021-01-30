Judge Tornichio Gets New Appointment

Judge Adolfo Tornichio

Current Greene County Juvenile Court Judge Adolfo Tornichio was appointed to a different division of the Greene County Court of Common Pleas today by Gov. Mike DeWine and will assume a seat on the general division court on March 1.

Judge Tornichio has presided over the Greene County Juvenile Court for more than five years and was last elected in 2018.

The term for his new position expires Feb. 8, 2023. He will need to run for election for a full term on the general division in November 2022.

The vacancy was created when Judge Michael Buckwalter was elected to the other of two general division judgeships.

As the only judge in the Greene County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division, Judge Tornichio presided over cases including delinquency, children services and criminal and legal custody.

His previously was an assistant prosecutor for Greene County, a position he held for 16 years. He also served the county for three years as a law clerk.

Prior to county-level service, Judge Tornichio, of Beavercreek, was a prosecuting attorney for the village of Waynesville, acting law director for the city of Xenia, and a private practicing attorney.

Judge Tornichio earned his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law after graduating from Wright State University with a bachelor's degree in political science.