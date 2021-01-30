Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,486 in the last 365 days.

Consumers are cautioned amidst market volatility

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) is aware of and closely monitoring the extreme price volatility of certain stocks’ trading prices over the past several days. Investing in companies experiencing price volatility can be risky and investors should understand their risk tolerance when considering such investments. Consumers are cautioned about the risks associated with investing in publicly traded companies that are experiencing volatility. The DFPI will act to protect retail investors when the facts demonstrate abusive or manipulative trading activity that is prohibited by the state securities laws. The DFPI is working with fellow regulators to ensure investor protection, fairness and transparency are upheld in the public securities markets.

California consumers may reach out to the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If a consumer believes a DFPI licensee has violated state law or acted improperly, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.

You just read:

Consumers are cautioned amidst market volatility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.