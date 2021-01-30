Consumers are cautioned amidst market volatility

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) is aware of and closely monitoring the extreme price volatility of certain stocks’ trading prices over the past several days. Investing in companies experiencing price volatility can be risky and investors should understand their risk tolerance when considering such investments. Consumers are cautioned about the risks associated with investing in publicly traded companies that are experiencing volatility. The DFPI will act to protect retail investors when the facts demonstrate abusive or manipulative trading activity that is prohibited by the state securities laws. The DFPI is working with fellow regulators to ensure investor protection, fairness and transparency are upheld in the public securities markets.

California consumers may reach out to the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If a consumer believes a DFPI licensee has violated state law or acted improperly, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.