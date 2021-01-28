Preparing for Extreme Cold

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today urged New Yorkers to prepare for a bought of dangerous outdoor conditions as a polar vortex will bring extremely cold temperatures to several areas of the state beginning Thursday night. Temperatures are forecast to fall below zero in several upstate locations with wind chills expected to plummet 20 to 30 degrees below zero. Conditions are expected to last through Saturday night, increasing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia, as well as potentially causing water main breaks and pipe bursts from exposure to prolonged cold temperatures. Governor Cuomo urged New Yorkers to practice safe winter behavior and limit exposure to extreme cold.

"A polar vortex will usher in artic air from Canada and temperatures will be dangerously cold for the next couple of days, so I am urging all New Yorkers to use extreme caution when venturing outdoors," Governor Cuomo said. "Being outside in these conditions can go from uncomfortable to deadly in a matter of minutes, especially for children and the elderly. If you must venture outside over the next few days, dress in layers, limit your time in the elements, and take the necessary precautions to remain safe."

Bitter cold temperatures and northwest winds are expected to push into the state Thursday evening. Areas in Western, Central and Northern New York and the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Capital Regions could see temperatures drop below zero and experience frigid wind chills as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero at times, especially during the overnight hours. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph in some locations, especially in areas along the Great Lakes. Friday night's low in the Adirondacks is expected to fall to -10. The extreme cold temperatures are expected to last through Saturday night. Forecasters are also watching a storm system that could bring more snow to New York State next week.

For warming shelters in your area, contact your local emergency management office. For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.

Extreme Cold Safety

Dress appropriately