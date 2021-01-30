Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Media Advisory: Victim Advocacy in Nebraska

WHAT: Attorney General Peterson will hold a virtual press conference to announce the following reports and resources to further victim advocacy in our state:

  • Nebraska Sexual Assault Payment Program reports
  • Nebraska Sexual Assault Forensic Kit Tracking website
  • Trainings for law enforcement regarding child abuse and child exploitation

WHO:  Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson Colonel John A. Bolduc, Nebraska State Patrol Anne Boatright, MSN, RN, State Forensic Nursing Coordinator Ivy Svoboda, MSW, Executive Director of the Nebraska Alliance of Child Advocacy Centers

WHEN:  9 a.m. CT Wednesday, January 27, 2021

WHERE:  Zoom link will be sent Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. CT

