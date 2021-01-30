Travel Advisory: Temporary lane closures on I-95 South Exit 9 to Route 4 South scheduled for tomorrow and next week

Starting tomorrow, Saturday, January 30, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation is temporarily closing lanes on I-95 South Exit 9 to Route 4 South in East Greenwich for work on the Division Street Bridge project. During the day tomorrow up to two of the three lanes will be closed at the bridge. The exit will be completely closed during overnight hours next week, starting on Sunday night.

The lane closures on Saturday are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists may encounter delays and should plan additional travel time or seek alternate routes.

For night work Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, Exit 9 will be closed and all traffic will need to follow a detour using Exit 8 to Route 2/South County Trail and Division Street to access the Route 4 South on-ramp just after the East Greenwich Square shopping center. Police details will be present to keep traffic moving through the traffic signals along the detour route.

These closures do not affect Route 4 North or any other portion of Route 4 South.

The $22.9 million Division Street Bridge project will replace the bridge deck and modify the abutments of this bridge that carries Division Street over Route 4. Work began in August of 2019 and will be complete in fall of 2022.