Traffic switch planned for US 69 at FM 346

TYLER – The contractor is set to start paving operations on the US 69 construction project at FM 346 in Tyler. The project is building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346. Paving operations will be conducted next week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and includes moving daytime traffic to the newly constructed bridge.

The work includes paving US 69 one direction at a time and requires reducing the roadway to one lane in the direction of paving. Once the inside lane is paved in either direction, traffic will be moved to the new bridge during the day and back to the travel lanes at night. During daytime work, US 69 traffic must cross the bridge and utilize a turnaround to access FM 346. Paving operations are expected to take three days for each direction of travel. Normal traffic flow returns when all paving is completed.

The work zone speed limit is 60 mph for this $16.7 million project, scheduled for completion in Spring 2021.