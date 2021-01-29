Forever Group launches Geotab UK Fleet Management services as an extension of our expertise in business mobility solutions.

KIDDERMINSTER, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forever Group is an established Telecommunications and IT specialist, with long-standing partnerships across the UK's leading business mobile networks. Additionally, as a Telefonica M2M partner and with numerous Cisco accreditations, we also provide secure connectivity and IoT solutions.

We are proud to be launching Geotab UK services as an authorised reseller. Geotab are the global market leader in Fleet Management and Fleet Telematics technology, with more than 2,000,000 vehicles deployed globally.

In addition to Fleet Tracking, Geotab captures rich Fleet Telematics data for vehicles and drivers to provide real operational insight in to your fleet. This includes driver risk analytics and coaching to help improve driver behaviours such as speeding, rapid acceleration/deceleration, and high RPM driving.

Further - as part of our ongoing efforts to promote energy-efficient technology - alongside renewable energy and EV charging solutions - we are particularly attracted to the level of Geotab electric vehicles support including Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessments.

Geotab supports a wide range of vehicles - including cars, vans, trucks, HGVs, EVs, and more - all on one cloud software platform. Our Geotab ProPlus plan even supports live location tracking every second, making it an ideal choice for organisations that require instant tracking such as emergency services.

Additionally, as a cyber security specialist we have been equally impressed with Geotab's focus on data security - with standard encryption, device obfuscation techniques, and optional integration with Cisco security access controls to keep valuable fleet data away from prying eyes.

Whether organisations are looking for simple business vehicle tracking solution with van trackers, or require a more comprehensive fleet tracking system with fleet telematics devices, then our fleet management software services can help them.

As an established wholesale telecommunications provider with our own billing platform, we look forward to bringing competitive Geotab pricing to UK organisations including the ability to bundle Geotab with other services - such as mobile SIM cards for driver mobile phones or tablets.

For more information on our Geotab solutions - or to learn about the other ways that we can support your field and fleet employees with modern technology - please contact us via phone or email.