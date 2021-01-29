Public Spend Forum and Amazon Web Services Collaborate To Bring Technology Showcases to the Public Sector
Public Spend Forum and AWS are collaborating to bring cutting edge technology companies across a variety of domains to the government market through showcases.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Spend Forum and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are collaborating to bring cutting edge technology companies across a variety of domains to the government market through showcases.
These “Learn the Market” events are free to attend and feature companies from specialized sectors, government use cases of that technology, as well as tech demonstrations, panels and collaborative problem solving.
Public Spend Forum’s (PSF) mission to open government markets means lowering barriers of companies in emerging markets to enter the public sector and collaborate with government buyers across federal, state and local agencies. The Washington, D.C.-based firm’s expertise in market intelligence uniquely enables it to provide resources and tools to agencies across the government that foster deeper understanding of technical areas for government buyers to better understand the landscape, leading to superior procurement outcomes.
Previous Technology Showcases in 2020 have featured Space tech and AR/VR. The first of these events in 2021 will be taking place on February 11th 2021 on Safety Technology. This event will highlight technology for public safety and use cases in government that are being leveraged by federal, state and local agencies. It will feature:
-Presentations from 6 companies at the forefront of safety technology for first responders and front line workers.
-Insights from government leaders on how they are paving the way in this sector
-Expertise from ResponderXLabs and SafeTech on government use cases of these technologies
The Public Spend Forum x AWS Technology Showcases are FREE to attend and open to the public. You can register to attend at: https://www.publicspendforum.net/events/psfxaws-technology-showcase-public-safety/
February 11, 12-2:45pm EST
For more information, contact:
Sana Hoda, sana@publicspendforum.net
Senior Director, Marketing & Community Public Spend Forum
About Public Spend Forum
Public Spend Forum’s mission is to create open government markets – where government buyers and companies across industries connect efficiently – through its GovShop platform. GovShop is a free supplier and contract intelligence platform for the public sector that is transforming government procurement through market intelligence and better matching outcomes.
Sana Hoda
Public Spend Forum
sana@publicspendforum.net
