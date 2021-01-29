Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,580 in the last 365 days.

The Resume of a Store Manager

Each year, we celebrate the hardworking store managers who often wear many hats as they jump from project to project to serve their store and customers through our Store Manager Awards. Last year, the onset of the ongoing pandemic put the grocery industry on the front lines. The world has watched these leaders adapted, donning even more hats than ever before. The food industry thrives because of the store managers we celebrate today who bring their passion and talents to create unique food experiences for the grocery customer. Now more than ever, is a time to celebrate store managers and their work in good and challenging times. 

You just read:

The Resume of a Store Manager

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.