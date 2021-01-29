The Resume of a Store Manager

Each year, we celebrate the hardworking store managers who often wear many hats as they jump from project to project to serve their store and customers through our Store Manager Awards. Last year, the onset of the ongoing pandemic put the grocery industry on the front lines. The world has watched these leaders adapted, donning even more hats than ever before. The food industry thrives because of the store managers we celebrate today who bring their passion and talents to create unique food experiences for the grocery customer. Now more than ever, is a time to celebrate store managers and their work in good and challenging times.