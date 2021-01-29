February Disciplinary Hearings Listed by Conduct Board

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced five February disciplinary hearings involving attorneys and a judge. All hearings take place before a three-member panel of the board, are open to the public, and will be conducted via video teleconference using the links provided.

Additional case information, including documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

Except where noted, all hearings begin at 9 a.m.

Cincinnati Bar Association v. Nancy Hampton Ludwig; 10 a.m. start Case No. 2020-040 Respondent’s counsel: George D. Jonson and Lisa M. Zaring, Cincinnati Hearing link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpc-ugrzIjEtRCufhXRAiXMsb9pLh5x359

February 4 In re Reinstatement of Rebecca Anne Rea; Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, Relator Case No. 1994-073 Petitioner’s counsel: Lester S. Potash, Beachwood Hearing link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEqduugqzsvE9RKwdvNMbEoM6UKEWJwiUSD

February 22-25 Columbus Bar Association v. Kevin John O’Brien Case No. 2019-027 Respondent’s counsel: Jeffrey A. Catri, Columbus Hearing link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0ufuispjIoHNcnOEZkDucMEN1OQs8Za3xK

February 26 Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Bruce A. Winters Case No. 2020-053 Respondent’s counsel: Charles J. Kettlewell, Columbus Hearing link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcufu6trDgqH9RG7KwehrFdSVQ7pTLEnI-h

Disciplinary Counsel v. C. Ralph Wilcoxson II Case No. 2020-049 Respondent’s counsel: Gary J. Leppla, Dayton Hearing link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJckduysqT0pG9K_mxI8va7DsSd3_rOGIyy2