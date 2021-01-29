Bridger Pipeline LLC, Belle Fourche Pipeline Company, & Butte Pipe Line Company Announce Start of Binding Open Season
CASPER, WYOMING, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridger Pipeline LLC (“Bridger”), Belle Fourche Pipeline Company (“Belle Fourche”), and Butte Pipe Line Company (“Butte”) (collectively, the “Carriers”) announced today, January 29, 2021, the commencement of an open season seeking commitments for transportation on expansion capacity to be created by the Carriers on portions of their respective pipelines systems (“Expansion”). Once completed, the Expansion would provide additional capacity for the transportation of crude petroleum from certain receipt points on Bridger’s and Belle Fourche’s pipeline systems located in Dunn, McKenzie, Golden Valley, Billings, and Stark Counties, North Dakota to destination points located at the Belle Fourche Guernsey HUB in Platte County, Wyoming and Osage Station in Weston County, Wyoming. The open season began at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time on January 29, 2021 and is scheduled to close at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on February 28, 2021, as such date may be extended by the Carriers.
The open season process provides potential shippers with the opportunity to make long-term ship-or-pay volume commitments to the Expansion by executing a transportation services agreement with the Carriers. Shippers electing to do so will receive discounted transportation rates for the transportation of their committed volumes on the Expansion.
Additional details regarding the terms of service related to the Expansion, including the Open Season Procedures, are available upon the execution of a confidentiality agreement. A form confidentiality agreement will be made available upon request. Any such request, or any questions concerning the open season or the Expansion, should be directed to Barry Oakes at 307-266-0204, barry.oakes@Truecos.com or Kevin Kaiser at 603-320-7353, kevin.kaiser@Truecos.com.
About the Carriers
Bridger, Belle Fourche, and Butte provide crude oil pipeline transportation primarily in the Bakken, Willison Basin, and Powder River Basin regions. Bridger owns and operates approximately 1,916 miles of gathering and trunk line pipeline infrastructure that transports crude oil from and to locations in the states of Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming. Belle Fourche owns and operates approximately 3,011 miles of gathering and trunk line pipeline infrastructure that transports crude oil from and to locations within the states of Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming. Butte owns and operates approximately 364 miles of gathering and trunk line pipeline infrastructure that transports crude oil from locations in Montana to locations in Wyoming.
Media Contact:
Bill Salvin
(480) 363-3941
Bill Salvin
The open season process provides potential shippers with the opportunity to make long-term ship-or-pay volume commitments to the Expansion by executing a transportation services agreement with the Carriers. Shippers electing to do so will receive discounted transportation rates for the transportation of their committed volumes on the Expansion.
Additional details regarding the terms of service related to the Expansion, including the Open Season Procedures, are available upon the execution of a confidentiality agreement. A form confidentiality agreement will be made available upon request. Any such request, or any questions concerning the open season or the Expansion, should be directed to Barry Oakes at 307-266-0204, barry.oakes@Truecos.com or Kevin Kaiser at 603-320-7353, kevin.kaiser@Truecos.com.
About the Carriers
Bridger, Belle Fourche, and Butte provide crude oil pipeline transportation primarily in the Bakken, Willison Basin, and Powder River Basin regions. Bridger owns and operates approximately 1,916 miles of gathering and trunk line pipeline infrastructure that transports crude oil from and to locations in the states of Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming. Belle Fourche owns and operates approximately 3,011 miles of gathering and trunk line pipeline infrastructure that transports crude oil from and to locations within the states of Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming. Butte owns and operates approximately 364 miles of gathering and trunk line pipeline infrastructure that transports crude oil from locations in Montana to locations in Wyoming.
Media Contact:
Bill Salvin
(480) 363-3941
Bill Salvin
email us here
Signal Bridge Communications