House Republican Caucus Newsletter January 28, 2021

Highlights in this edition:

  • Even with Declining Enrollments, Support for Iowa Community Colleges Rose During Last Decade
    • Data shows a 67.7 percent increase in state funding per student over the previous decade
  • House Republicans Continue to Fight for Parental Choice and Return to 100% In-Person School
    • The science is clear, convincing and continues to support safe in-person classrooms
  • Continued Pattern of First Amendment Ignorance at Regent Schools
    • Oversight Committee held its first hearing on First Amendment Neglect at Regent Schools
  • Bill to Add Political Ideology to the Iowa Civil Rights Code Clears First Hurdle
    • Anti-free speech movements and ideologies are becoming more and more pervasive within the media, big tech and higher education
  • House Ways & Means Passes Child Care Tax Credit Increases for Parents
    • House File 1 make the credits available to all taxpayers with net incomes of less than $90,000 starting with tax year 2021

