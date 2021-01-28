House Republican Caucus Newsletter January 28, 2021
Highlights in this edition:
-
Even with Declining Enrollments, Support for Iowa Community Colleges Rose During Last Decade
- Data shows a 67.7 percent increase in state funding per student over the previous decade
-
House Republicans Continue to Fight for Parental Choice and Return to 100% In-Person School
- The science is clear, convincing and continues to support safe in-person classrooms
-
Continued Pattern of First Amendment Ignorance at Regent Schools
- Oversight Committee held its first hearing on First Amendment Neglect at Regent Schools
-
Bill to Add Political Ideology to the Iowa Civil Rights Code Clears First Hurdle
- Anti-free speech movements and ideologies are becoming more and more pervasive within the media, big tech and higher education
-
House Ways & Means Passes Child Care Tax Credit Increases for Parents
- House File 1 make the credits available to all taxpayers with net incomes of less than $90,000 starting with tax year 2021