MEDIA RELEASE – Seven Guardsmen Test Positive For COVID-19 Following Inauguration Mission 

News Release Posted on Jan 28, 2021 in Main

MEDIA RELEASE

#2021-001 January 28, 2021 For Immediate Release

Seven Guardsmen Test Positive For COVID-19 Following Inauguration Mission

HONOLULU, HI- Seven Hawaii National Guardsmen who recently deployed to Washington, D.C. to help ensure a peaceful transition of presidential power on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2021, have tested positive for COVID-19.

About 200 Guardsmen were requested to assist with the Washington, D.C. mission. The Guardsmen were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival back to Honolulu. They flew on a total of four different military flights, with most flights landing this weekend and one on Tuesday. The other Guardsmen who already tested negative will still be required to complete a 14-day quarantine.

The seven that are positive remain in isolation and are asymptomatic. Those seven and their families have the full support of the Hawaii National Guard.

The State Department of Health has been notified and is assisting with contact tracing.

