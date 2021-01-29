DED to Accept Public Comments on Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund Application Guidelines

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will host a public comment period from January 29 through February 15, 2021, to accept feedback on application guidelines for the newly-established Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Fund, or, MWHF (available in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties only).

The MWHF was created by the Nebraska Legislature as part of 2020’s Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Act (LB 866), which was signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Under the new program, $10 million allocated to the Fund will support matching grants to nonprofit development organizations who administer local workforce housing investment funds; the grants will support investment in owner-occupied workforce housing within older urban neighborhoods in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties. The grants will be awarded through a competitive application process, and will require a minimum 1:1 local match.

More details about this forthcoming funding opportunity can be found in the 2020 Draft Application Guidelines under discussion, which are available for public comment at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/middle-income-workforce-housing-investment-fund/. A copy of these guidelines may also be requested by contacting Sheryl Hiatt, Director of Housing and Field Operations, at 402-340-6180 or sheryl.hiatt@nebraska.gov.

Comments on the Draft 2020 Application Guidelines must be submitted by email no later than 5:00 PM CST on February 15, 2021, to sheryl.hiatt@nebraska.gov.

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Lori Cole at 402-471-3746 or lori.a.cole@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos no hablan Inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitar las ayudas y servicios auxiliares necesarios para la participación de contacto con el Departamento de Desarrollo Económico PO Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, lori.a.cole@nebraska.gov.