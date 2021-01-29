RELEASE: Public Hearing on Draft Permit for International Tie to be held March 1
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host an online public meeting on Monday, February 22, to answer community questions about a draft permit for a wood and railroad tie pyrolysis facility for International Tie, LLC – Project Tie, located in Hamlet (Richmond County). A public hearing will follow on Monday, March 1, to receive comments on the draft permit.
Members of the public are invited to attend online or by phone. Questions will be answered at the public meeting, while comments will be received at the public hearing. Comments will be accepted until March 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.
What: Public Meeting for International Tie Disposal, LLC draft permit When: February 22, 2021 at 6 p.m. How to Access: By phone (toll-free), call +1 (415) 655-0003, Access Code 178 013 3745
WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/3cbemdt
Event Password: NCDAQ
If you wish to speak at the public meeting, you must register by February 22 at 4 p.m. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3ogUGYm or call (919) 618-0968.
What: Public Hearing for International Tie Disposal, LLC draft permit When: March 1, 2021 at 6 p.m. How to Access: By phone (toll-free), call (415) 655-0003, Access Code 178 470 3734
WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/39golwj
Event Password: NCDAQ
To speak at the public hearing, you must register by March 1 at 4 p.m. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3iJjiHU or call (919) 618-0968.
For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "International Tie." You may also leave a voicemail comment at (919) 707-8714, or mail comments to the address below.
Jeff Cole, DAQ
Fayetteville Regional Office
225 Green Street, Suite 714
Fayetteville, NC 28301-5095
The draft permit, permit application, draft permit review, and environmental justice draft report can be found here.