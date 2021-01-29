A U.S. Senate Candidate With an Ambitious Platform to Take Congress Back From the Lobbyists in D.C.

Jerry Rose is a candidate running to represent New Mexico in the U.S. Senate in 2024 who just announced in December of 2020, making a very simple promise.

NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A resident of Portales, Jerry Rose is running to represent New Mexico in the U.S. Senate in 2024. He just announced in December of 2020 and is creating quite a buzz in the Land of Enchantment with a very straightforward promise to potential voters. With an unprecedented platform, at least in modern times, he is promising to simply do what his constituents say as their Senator and be a true representative of his fellow New Mexicans in D.C. He is running as an Independent candidate, he says, to maintain independence from the grip that big corporations and their lobbyists currently have in Congress and remain free to serve the People. What is truly novel is the idea that he is planning to poll his constituents on each Bill to determine how he votes in the Senate, in stark contrast to the pervasive thinking of trusting in a politician's own judgement.He says that most candidates’ views on "the issues" are only useless platitudes which they use to manipulate people into what he calls "the fear vote”, taking advantage of the “tribe mindset” that we as human beings are prone to adopt, utilizing the classic "divide and conquer" strategy on behalf of their "big money" overlords. A main theme of his message is that these politicians once elected, almost never follow through on anything they say during their election campaigns because they are not actually serving their constituents, but perennially campaigning, and he is looking to change that. His vision is that this campaign platform, along with his campaign's proposed system of Congressional representation he calls the #RepthePeople System, will become a grassroots movement, getting his fellow New Mexicans and all of the U.S. to become excited and involved with politics once again. He is hoping that this movement will help to unify and rescue the nation from this current climate of extreme partisan politics in which we are no longer represented in government.From his website at www.jerryroseforussenate.com , he summarizes his campaign with five pledges:"1. As your Senator, I will communicate with you on each legislative agenda that comes before the U.S. Senate, listen to the People, and follow through on your mandates delivered to me via my proposed #RepthePeople System of Congressional representation.2. To never take more than $5 donations from average everyday Americans like you and I.3. To not serve more than two terms max.4. To offer a position on my staff to the 4 most popular losing candidates in my race for U.S. Senate in the spirit of unity and healing, to form a council that can offer different and varied perspectives on each legislative agenda to let the People judge for themselves what is in their own best interest without the filter of censorship, biased media, and political propaganda. It's time to come together and debate the REAL ISSUES (actual proposed legislation).5. As your Senator, when Congress is not in session, I will be in New Mexico to stay close to my constituents and make it a point to continue to make myself personally available to listen to their concerns."It will be interesting to see what becomes of this movement, as it does have the potential to change the political landscape of D.C. and also the State legislatures in a powerful and permanent way. Jerry Rose is hoping that there will be other candidates who run as Independents, taking up this very same platform, and even using his #RepthePeople System, or something similar. He says he is only accepting five dollar donations from everyday Americans, and that is why he is starting this campaign so early. Will he be able to cut through the dominating voices of the Democrat and Republican Parties supported by millions of dollars of advertising and campaign funds in New Mexico? Jerry Rose's response is "They have the money and fear, but we have the truth and love, and truth and love cannot be overcome".He explains that he is in the "information gathering" phase of his campaign, and encourages everyone to take his legislative survey at www.jerryroseforussenate.com/thepeoplespeak . For more information, please see his contact information below.