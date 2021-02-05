Search Engine Optimization Whitepaper

This white paper will give businesses information about Search Engine Optimization, ways to make your website SEO friendly, local SEO, and more.

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You can have the best-looking site with the best product and service but if it's not visible on the search engines it will not help. When it comes to SEO, there’s the business, the search engine, and the searcher. SEO is the hard work that you or your trust partner has to do in order to make search engines like Google and Bing to include your website as one of the top results for the keywords that are relevant to your business. The fundamental aim of the SEO side of things from a marketing standpoint is to enable visibility to the business and to boost the overall profile of the product or service offered. Below is a standard SEO process that is followed in the industry to achieve success:

Did you know:

Google handles 3.8 million searches per minute on average across the globe. That comes out to 228 million searches per hour, 5.6 billion searches per day, or 2 trillion searches per year!

4 in 5 consumers use search engines to find local information.

50% of consumers who conducted a local search on their smartphone visited a store within a day.

18% of local searches on smartphones lead to a purchase within a day vs 7% of non-local searches.

