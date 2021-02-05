Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,074 in the last 365 days.

Search Engine Optimization Whitepaper

This white paper will give businesses information about Search Engine Optimization, ways to make your website SEO friendly, local SEO, and more.

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You can have the best-looking site with the best product and service but if it's not visible on the search engines it will not help. When it comes to SEO, there’s the business, the search engine, and the searcher. SEO is the hard work that you or your trust partner has to do in order to make search engines like Google and Bing to include your website as one of the top results for the keywords that are relevant to your business. The fundamental aim of the SEO side of things from a marketing standpoint is to enable visibility to the business and to boost the overall profile of the product or service offered. Below is a standard SEO process that is followed in the industry to achieve success:

Did you know:

Google handles 3.8 million searches per minute on average across the globe. That comes out to 228 million searches per hour, 5.6 billion searches per day, or 2 trillion searches per year!

4 in 5 consumers use search engines to find local information.

50% of consumers who conducted a local search on their smartphone visited a store within a day.

18% of local searches on smartphones lead to a purchase within a day vs 7% of non-local searches.

This white paper will give businesses & entrepreneurs information about Search Engine Optimization, why it is important, ways to make your website SEO friendly, local SEO and more...

Netclues Technologies
Netclues
+1345 9362222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Search Engine Optimization Whitepaper

Distribution channels: Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.