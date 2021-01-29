DHHR Announces Extended Application Period for Low Income Energy Assistance Program

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced the application period for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) has been extended until the close of business on Friday, February 5, 2021. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP FY 2021 are listed below:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,931 2 $2,525 3 $3,119 4 $3,713 5 $4,307 6 $4,901 7 $5,495 8 $6,089 9 $6,683 10 $7,277