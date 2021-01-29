LyondellBasell Reports 2020 Earnings

HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Resilient Earnings

Net Income: $1.4 billion , $1.9 billion excluding LCM and Impairment 1

, excluding LCM and Impairment Diluted earnings per share: $4.24 per share, $5.61 per share excluding LCM and Impairment

per share, per share excluding LCM and Impairment EBITDA: $3.3 billion , $3.9 billion excluding LCM and Impairment

Advanced Growth Initiatives

Expanded polyethylene capacity with new 500 kt per year Hyperzone plant in Texas

plant in New joint ventures in China and Louisiana ; both accretive to earnings in the fourth quarter

and ; both accretive to earnings in the fourth quarter Expanded circular polymers joint venture capacity by 20 kt in Belgium

Strong Cash Conversion and Dividends

88% conversion of EBITDA (excluding LCM and Impairment) to cash from operating activities

Paid $4.20 per share in dividends; our tenth consecutive year of increasing total quarterly dividends

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net Income: $0.9 billion , $0.7 billion excluding LCM and Impairment

, excluding LCM and Impairment Diluted earnings per share: $2.55 per share, $2.19 per share excluding LCM and Impairment

per share, per share excluding LCM and Impairment Highest fourth quarter EBITDA since 2017: $1.4 billion , $1.3 billion excluding LCM and Impairment

, excluding LCM and Impairment Refinanced $2.4 billion of debt to extend maturities and capture attractive interest rates

of debt to extend maturities and capture attractive interest rates Liquidity of $5.2 billion as of December 31, 2020

Comparisons with the prior quarter, fourth quarter 2019 and year ended 2019 are available in the following table:

Table 1 - Earnings Summary Millions of U.S. dollars (except share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Sales and other operating revenues $7,937 $6,776 $8,179 $27,753 $34,727 Net income 855 114 612 1,427 3,397 Diluted earnings per share 2.55 0.33 1.83 4.24 9.58 Weighted average diluted share count 334 334 334 334 353 EBITDA (a) 1,413 446 1,172 3,285 5,692 Excluding LCM and Impairment1 Net income $736 $427 $637 $1,884 $3,422 Diluted earnings per share 2.19 1.27 1.90 5.61 9.65 LCM (benefits) charges, pre-tax (147) (160) 33 16 33 Impairment, pre-tax — 582 — 582 — EBITDA 1,266 888 1,205 3,883 5,725

(a) See the end of this release for an explanation of the Company's use of EBITDA and Table 9 for reconciliations of net income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM and impairment. 1 LCM stands for "lower of cost or market." Impairment is related to the Refining segment. An explanation of LCM and why we have excluded LCM and impairment from certain financial information can be found under "Information Related to Financial Measures."

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) today announced net income for the fourth quarter 2020 of $0.9 billion, or $2.55 per share. The quarter included a $147 million non-cash, lower of cost or market (LCM) inventory valuation benefit that increased net income by $119 million or $0.36 per share. Fourth quarter EBITDA was $1.4 billion, or $1.3 billion excluding LCM.

Full year 2020 net income was $1.4 billion, or $4.24 per share. The full year results included a $582 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Houston refinery and $16 million of non-cash, LCM inventory valuation charges. LCM and Impairment charges reduced full year 2020 net income by $457 million, or $1.37 per share. Full year 2020 EBITDA was $3.3 billion, or $3.9 billion excluding LCM and impairment. During 2020, costs for integration and restructuring impacted net income by $33 million or $0.10 per share.

"During 2020, LyondellBasell demonstrated financial and operational resilience against an extremely challenging backdrop of a global pandemic, the associated recession, volatile oil prices and significant capacity additions in our industry. We moved swiftly to create a safe work environment for our employees and continuously supply customers with essential products throughout the pandemic. Our strengths in operational excellence, cost management and capital discipline served us well as we quickly adapted to dynamic conditions by aggressively managing inventories, minimizing working capital and bolstering liquidity by rapidly accessing capital markets and efficiently generating cash. LyondellBasell honored commitments to investors by both maintaining an investment grade credit rating and continuing to fund dividends and capital investments with cash from operations. Taken together, these actions enabled us to successfully navigate a challenging year and remain focused on our strategy to build a stronger company for our stakeholders," said Bob Patel, LyondellBasell CEO.

"During the fourth quarter, strong and persistent consumer-driven demand, industry supply constraints and continued recovery in durable goods markets reduced the impact of typical end-of-year slowdowns for our businesses. During this period, we operated well and met robust demand for polyolefins used in consumer packaging and healthcare applications. Margins improved for Olefins and Polyolefins, Propylene Oxide & Derivatives and Intermediate Chemicals businesses driven by higher demand and tight markets. Rebounding automotive manufacturing drove increased volumes for our Advanced Polymer Solutions businesses. The Refining and Oxyfuels & Related Products businesses continued to face headwinds from low global mobility resulting in stagnant demand for transportation fuels."

"LyondellBasell nimbly managed the challenges of 2020 and our team advanced on our goal to create a stronger company for the longer term. We expanded our participation in the rapidly growing Chinese market by forming a new integrated olefin and polyolefin joint venture with Bora. In December, we expanded our manufacturing footprint on the U.S. Gulf Coast through the formation of an integrated polyethylene joint venture in Louisiana with Sasol. Both joint ventures provided immediate benefits to our fourth quarter profitability without the project completion risks associated with the construction of greenfield projects."

"Our company remained focused on the substantive and ambitious goals outlined in our most recent Sustainability Report to develop circular and sustainable business models for our products. We took action to advance our goals of annually producing and marketing two million tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers, including the start-up of our MoReTec molecular recycling pilot plant in Ferrara, Italy and the expansion of our mechanical recycling capacity in Europe through our Quality Circular Polymers joint venture with SUEZ. We are dedicated to disciplined and sustainable growth that ensures our chemical and polymer products will continue to provide value for society," Patel said.

OUTLOOK

"Improving trends seen in the closing weeks of December are continuing into the first quarter of 2021 and providing a bridge to the seasonal upticks typically seen in our businesses during the second and third quarters. Elevated export demand to China and Latin America combined with tight markets are supporting strong margins for our Olefins and Polyolefins businesses. Increased demand from automotive and construction markets has pushed the January order book for our Advanced Polymer Solutions segment to higher levels than the fourth quarter 2020 average. With wider deployment of coronavirus vaccines, we anticipate that increasing mobility and transportation fuel demand could provide significant upside for our oxyfuels and refining businesses during the latter half of this year."

"LyondellBasell's measured approach to advancing value-driven growth is delivering results. The Advanced Polymer Solutions platform is serving broader markets and beginning to capture the benefits from more than $200 million in synergies. Our next-generation Hyperzone high-density polyethylene technology expanded our U.S. capacity and is establishing new benchmarks for differentiated product performance. We formed two integrated cracker joint ventures that are quickly delivering accretive returns from high-quality assets benefiting from advantaged feedstocks and growing markets. In January 2021, we continued on this strategy to form a new joint venture to build our second world-scale propylene oxide and styrene monomer unit in China."

"In the near term, the top priority for our balance sheet is debt reduction. In January, we repaid $500 million of debt outstanding with more deleveraging planned for the remainder of 2021. We are well-poised to harvest profitability from our disciplined growth initiatives that should increase free cash flow and allow us to further strengthen our investment grade balance sheet," said Patel.

LYONDELLBASELL BUSINESS RESULTS DISCUSSION BY REPORTING SEGMENT

LyondellBasell manages operations through six operating segments: 1) Olefins and Polyolefins - Americas; 2) Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia and International; 3) Intermediates and Derivatives; 4) Advanced Polymer Solutions; 5) Refining; and 6) Technology.

Comments and analysis represent underlying business activity and are exclusive of LCM and impairment.

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas (O&P-Americas) - Our O&P-Americas segment produces and markets Olefins & Co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Table 2 - O&P-Americas Financial Overview Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating income $516 $309 $365 $1,170 $1,777 EBITDA 722 474 498 1,810 2,302 LCM (benefits) charges, pre-tax — (70) 25 3 25 EBITDA excluding LCM 722 404 523 1,813 2,327

Three months ended December 31, 2020 versus three months ended September 30, 2020 - EBITDA increased $318 million versus the third quarter 2020, excluding an unfavorable $70 million variance due to LCM inventory benefits in the third quarter. Fourth quarter 2020 results benefited approximately $70 million due to last-in, first out (LIFO) inventory valuation changes relative to the prior period. Olefins results increased $185 million with higher margins and volumes. Margins increased primarily due an increase in the prices of ethylene and propylene, while volumes increased due to higher demand. Polyolefin results increased about $65 million driven by improved margins with a spread increase of polyethylene over ethylene and of polypropylene over propylene.

Three months ended December 31, 2020 versus three months ended December 31, 2019 - EBITDA increased $199 million versus the fourth quarter 2019, excluding a favorable $25 million variance due to LCM inventory charges in the fourth quarter 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 results decreased approximately $15 million due to LIFO inventory valuation changes relative to the prior period. Olefins results increased approximately $65 million due to an increase in ethylene volumes from increased demand partially offset by lower margins. Polyolefin results increased $140 million driven by increased demand. Margin improved due to an increase in the price of polyethylene and an increase in polyolefin volumes.

Full year ended December 31, 2020 versus full year ended December 31, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $514 million versus 2019, excluding a favorable $22 million variance due to LCM inventory charges. 2020 results decreased approximately $75 million due to LIFO inventory changes relative to the prior period. Olefins results decreased about $220 million versus 2019 with a significant decrease in margin partially offset by an increase in volume. Margins decreased driven by lower co-product prices outpacing reduced feedstock costs. Volumes increased driven by strong demand. Polyolefin results decreased approximately $215 million driven by a spread decrease in polyethylene and polypropylene over monomer partially offset by an increase in polyethylene volume. Volume increased due to increased demand and start-up of the Hyperzone plant.

Olefins & Polyolefins - Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI) - Our O&P-EAI segment produces and markets Olefins & Co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Table 3 - O&P-EAI Financial Overview Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating income $144 $52 $59 $412 $673 EBITDA 304 148 144 826 1,062 LCM (benefits) charges, pre-tax (53) (17) — — — EBITDA excluding LCM 251 131 144 826 1,062

Three months ended December 31, 2020 versus three months ended September 30, 2020 - EBITDA increased $120 million versus the third quarter 2020, excluding a favorable $36 million variance due to LCM inventory benefits. Fourth quarter 2020 results benefited approximately $40 million due to LIFO inventory valuation changes relative to the prior period. Olefins results were relatively unchanged compared to the third quarter 2020. Margin declined due to increased maintenance expense offset by increased ethylene volume. Combined polyolefins results increased $20 million driven by higher polyolefin volumes due to our new Bora joint venture production coupled with higher demand. Joint venture equity income increased approximately $60 million with over half of the increase attributable to our Bora joint venture.

Three months ended December 31, 2020 versus three months ended December 31, 2019 - EBITDA increased $107 million versus the fourth quarter 2019, excluding a favorable $53 million variance due to LCM inventory benefits in the fourth quarter 2020. Compared with the prior period, olefins results increased $25 million primarily driven by increased margins and volumes. Margins were higher driven by lower feedstock prices partially offset by lower ethylene prices. Combined polyolefins results increased more than $20 million largely due to higher polyolefin volumes and polyethylene margin partially offset by a decrease in polypropylene spread. Joint venture equity income increased $65 million driven by Bora.

Full year ended December 31, 2020 versus full year ended December 31, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $236 million versus 2019. Full year 2020 results include the impact of approximately $30 million due to LIFO inventory changes and a benefit of approximately $25 million due to an increase in the euro versus the U.S. dollar exchange rate relative to 2019. Compared with the prior period, olefins results decreased $140 million due to lower margins driven by declining ethylene prices outpacing lower feedstock costs. Combined polyolefins results decreased about $115 million due to lower margins partially offset by increased polyolefin volumes from the start-up of Bora. Polyolefin margins declined driven by spread decreases in polyethylene and polypropylene over monomer. Joint venture equity income increased approximately $15 million driven by the start-up of Bora partially offset by lower polyethylene margins.

Intermediates & Derivatives (I&D) - Our I&D segment produces and markets Propylene Oxide & Derivatives, Oxyfuels & Related Products and Intermediate Chemicals, such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol.

Table 4 - I&D Financial Overview Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating income $166 $180 $249 $501 $1,249 EBITDA 262 267 329 833 1,557 LCM (benefits) charges, pre-tax (66) (22) — 10 — EBITDA excluding LCM 196 245 329 843 1,557

Three months ended December 31, 2020 versus three months ended September 30, 2020 - EBITDA decreased $49 million versus the third quarter 2020, excluding a favorable $44 million variance due to LCM inventory benefits. Results for the fourth quarter decreased approximately $70 million due to LIFO inventory changes relative to the prior quarter. Compared to the prior period, Propylene Oxide & Derivatives results increased more than $25 million driven by higher margins due to strong Asia demand and market tightness. Intermediate Chemicals results were relatively unchanged. Oxyfuels & Related Products results decreased approximately $10 million driven by lower margins partially offset by an increase in volumes. Margins declined due to higher butane feedstock prices and further weakening of gasoline spreads.

Three months ended December 31, 2020 versus three months ended December 31, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $133 million versus the fourth quarter 2019. Results for the fourth quarter decreased approximately $55 million due to LIFO inventory changes relative to the prior quarter. Propylene Oxide & Derivatives results increased approximately $40 million with improved margins and higher volumes due to strong Asia demand and market tightness. Intermediate Chemicals results increased about $50 million driven by improved volumes and higher margins in most products, primarily styrene. Volumes increased due to higher demand for most products and absence of planned maintenance in the fourth quarter 2019. Oxyfuels & Related Products results decreased $175 million driven by lower margins due to reduced gasoline prices and lower octane blend premiums.

Full year ended December 31, 2020 versus full year ended December 31, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $714 million versus 2019, excluding an unfavorable $10 million variance due to LCM inventory charges in 2020. Results for 2020 decreased approximately $40 million due to LIFO inventory changes relative to the prior year. Propylene Oxide & Derivatives results decreased $15 million due to lower margins partially offset by higher volumes due to strong Asia demand. Intermediate Chemicals results decreased about $185 million driven by margin declines in most businesses. Oxyfuels & Related Products decreased approximately $465 million with a significant decrease in margins driven by reduced gasoline prices and lower octane blend premiums.

Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS) - Our Advanced Polymer Solutions segment produces and markets in two lines of business: Compounding & Solutions and Advanced Polymers. Compounding & Solutions includes polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors and powders. Advanced Polymers consists of Catalloy and polybutene-1.

Table 5 - Advanced Polymer Solutions Financial Overview Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating income $123 $116 $13 $226 $290 EBITDA 152 157 54 378 424 LCM (benefits) charges, pre-tax (26) (40) 8 3 8 EBITDA excluding LCM 126 117 62 381 432

Three months ended December 31, 2020 versus three months ended September 30, 2020 - EBITDA increased $9 million versus the third quarter 2020, excluding an unfavorable $14 million variance due to LCM inventory benefits. Results for the fourth quarter increased approximately $15 million due to LIFO inventory changes relative to the prior quarter. Compounding & Solutions results were relatively unchanged with higher volumes due to continued automotive manufacturing recovery offset by lower margins. Advanced Polymers results were relatively unchanged.

Three months ended December 31, 2020 versus three months ended December 31, 2019 - EBITDA increased $64 million versus the fourth quarter 2019, excluding a favorable $34 million variance due to LCM inventory changes. Results for the fourth quarter benefited from a variance in integration costs of $38 million and were impacted by LIFO inventory changes of approximately $10 million compared to the prior period. Compounding & Solutions results increased $40 million primarily driven by improved margins due to product mix. Advanced Polymers results were relatively unchanged.

Full year ended December 31, 2020 versus full year ended December 31, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $51 million versus 2019, excluding a favorable $15 million variance due to LCM inventory changes. Compared to the prior period, results benefited from a variance in integration costs of $80 million. Results for 2020 decreased approximately $25 million due to LIFO inventory changes relative to the prior year. Compounding & Solutions results decreased approximately $70 million driven by significantly lower volumes due to automotive and appliance sector shutdowns partially offset by higher margins due to product mix. Advanced Polymers results decreased about $35 million due to lower margins and volumes driven by reduced construction market demand.

Refining - Our Refining segment produces and markets gasoline and distillates, including diesel fuel, heating oil and jet fuel.

Table 6 - Refining Financial Overview Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating income (loss) $(93) $(733) $(19) $(1,024) $(240) EBITDA (72) (692) 22 (871) (65) LCM (benefits) charges, pre-tax (2) (11) — — — Impairment, pre-tax — 582 — 582 — EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment (74) (121) 22 (289) (65)

Three months ended December 31, 2020 versus three months ended September 30, 2020 - EBITDA increased $47 million versus the third quarter 2020, excluding an unfavorable variance of $11 million due to LCM benefits and an impairment of $582 million for the Houston Refinery in the third quarter. Margins improved due to lower fixed costs and improved margin capture. A small improvement in the Maya 2-1-1 industry benchmark crack spread to $10.11 per barrel was more than offset by increased costs for renewable identification number credits (RINs). The Houston Refinery operated at 80% utilization rate or an average crude throughput of 214,000 barrels per day matching reduced demand.

Three months ended December 31, 2020 versus three months ended December 31, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $96 million versus the fourth quarter 2019, excluding a favorable variance of $2 million due to LCM benefits in the fourth quarter 2020. Margin declined as the Maya 2-1-1 industry benchmark decreased by $9.35 per barrel relative to same period last year. The Houston Refinery operated at 214,000 barrels per day, 53,000 barrels per day lower than prior period due to sluggish demand for refined products.

Full year ended December 31, 2020 versus full year ended December 31, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $224 million versus 2019, excluding an impairment of $582 million for the Houston Refinery in the third quarter 2020. Margins decreased driven by a decline in the Maya 2-1-1 industry benchmark from $17.52 per barrel to $12.63 per barrel. Crude throughput averaged 223,000 barrels per day, 40,000 barrels per day lower than prior period in response to market demand.

Technology - Our Technology segment develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts.

Table 7 - Technology Financial Overview Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating income $35 $101 $132 $287 $374 EBITDA 45 111 138 324 411 LCM (benefits) charges, pre-tax — — — — — EBITDA excluding LCM 45 111 138 324 411

Three months ended December 31, 2020 versus three months ended September 30, 2020 - EBITDA decreased $66 million versus the third quarter 2020. Compared to the prior period, results were driven by a lower number of licenses reaching revenue recognition milestones. Catalyst margins increased due to inventory mix partially offset by a decrease in volumes as customers managed inventories at year-end.

Three months ended December 31, 2020 versus three months ended December 31, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $93 million versus the fourth quarter 2019 primarily due to reduced licensing revenue.

Full year ended December 31, 2020 versus full year ended December 31, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $87 million versus 2019 driven by lower licensing revenue.

Capital Spending and Cash Balances

Capital expenditures, including growth projects, maintenance turnarounds, catalyst and information technology-related expenditures, were $274 million during the fourth quarter 2020 and $1.9 billion for the full year 2020. Our cash and liquid investment balance was $2.5 billion at December 31, 2020. There were 334 million common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020. The company paid dividends of $1.4 billion during 2020.

Reconciliations and Additional Information

Quantitative reconciliations of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA are provided in Table 9 at the end of this release. Additional operating and financial information, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, may be found on our website at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorrelations .

Table 8 - Reconciliation of Segment Information to Consolidated Financial Information 2019 2020 (Millions of U.S. dollars) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Sales and other operating revenues: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 2,111 $ 2,114 $ 2,137 $ 2,073 $ 8,435 $ 1,792 $ 1,433 $ 1,840 $ 2,210 $ 7,275 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 2,535 2,505 2,309 2,155 9,504 2,224 1,702 1,982 2,459 8,367 Intermediates & Derivatives 1,894 2,062 2,046 1,832 7,834 1,770 1,157 1,538 1,804 6,269 Advanced Polymer Solutions 1,339 1,258 1,186 1,067 4,850 1,096 705 1,004 1,108 3,913 Refining 1,882 2,180 2,134 2,055 8,251 1,448 919 1,101 1,259 4,727 Technology 141 173 146 203 663 122 177 193 167 659 Other/Eliminations (1,124) (1,244) (1,236) (1,206) (4,810) (958) (547) (882) (1,070) (3,457) Continuing Operations $ 8,778 $ 9,048 $ 8,722 $ 8,179 $ 34,727 $ 7,494 $ 5,546 $ 6,776 $ 7,937 $ 27,753 Operating income (loss): Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 384 $ 504 $ 524 $ 365 $ 1,777 $ 238 $ 107 $ 309 $ 516 $ 1,170 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 186 226 202 59 673 135 81 52 144 412 Intermediates & Derivatives 314 372 314 249 1,249 131 24 180 166 501 Advanced Polymer Solutions 119 91 67 13 290 70 (83) 116 123 226 Refining (59) (110) (52) (19) (240) (314) 116 (733) (93) (1,024) Technology 73 96 73 132 374 47 104 101 35 287 Other — (2) (4) (1) (7) (3) (10) (2) 2 (13) Continuing Operations $ 1,017 $ 1,177 $ 1,124 $ 798 $ 4,116 $ 304 $ 339 $ 23 $ 893 $ 1,559 Depreciation and amortization: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 115 $ 117 $ 118 $ 120 $ 470 $ 124 $ 133 $ 134 $ 134 $ 525 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 53 52 51 52 208 53 53 55 53 214 Intermediates & Derivatives 72 74 75 74 295 70 74 79 82 305 Advanced Polymer Solutions 29 30 32 42 133 44 39 40 29 152 Refining 43 44 41 41 169 42 49 40 21 152 Technology 10 11 10 6 37 9 8 10 10 37 Continuing Operations $ 322 $ 328 $ 327 $ 335 $ 1,312 $ 342 $ 356 $ 358 $ 329 $ 1,385 EBITDA:(a) Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 516 $ 635 $ 653 $ 498 $ 2,302 $ 366 $ 248 $ 474 $ 722 $ 1,810 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 296 331 291 144 1,062 189 185 148 304 826 Intermediates & Derivatives 390 448 390 329 1,557 203 101 267 262 833 Advanced Polymer Solutions 148 120 102 54 424 113 (44) 157 152 378 Refining (15) (66) (6) 22 (65) (272) 165 (692) (72) (871) Technology 83 107 83 138 411 56 112 111 45 324 Other 10 4 — (13) 1 (9) (7) 1 — (15) Continuing Operations $ 1,428 $ 1,579 $ 1,513 $ 1,172 $ 5,692 $ 646 $ 760 $ 466 $ 1,413 $ 3,285 Capital, turnarounds and IT deferred spending: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 276 $ 257 $ 295 $ 271 $ 1,099 $ 204 $ 190 $ 130 $ 19 $ 543 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 64 39 45 65 213 42 34 38 52 166 Intermediates & Derivatives 179 238 317 330 1,064 353 305 103 119 880 Advanced Polymer Solutions 16 11 14 18 59 13 10 18 22 63 Refining 43 53 41 12 149 16 21 15 11 63 Technology 17 17 26 34 94 30 26 24 31 111 Other 4 7 4 1 16 2 2 97 20 121 Continuing Operations $ 599 $ 622 $ 742 $ 731 $ 2,694 $ 660 $ 588 $ 425 $ 274 $ 1,947

(a) See Table 9 for the reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM and impairment.

Table 9 - Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM and Impairment 2019 2020 (Millions of U.S. dollars) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net income $ 817 $ 1,003 $ 965 $ 612 $ 3,397 $ 144 $ 314 $ 114 $ 855 $ 1,427 add: LCM charges (benefits), after-tax — — — 25 25 351 (88) (133) (119) 11 add: Impairment of long-lived assets, after-tax — — — — — — — 446 — 446 Net income excluding LCM and impairment 817 1,003 965 637 3,422 495 226 427 736 1,884 less: LCM (charges) benefits, after-tax — — — (25) (25) (351) 88 133 119 (11) less: Impairment of long-lived assets, after-tax — — — — — — — (446) — (446) Net income 817 1,003 965 612 3,397 144 314 114 855 1,427 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 3 4 — 7 (1) 1 — 2 2 Income from continuing operations 817 1,006 969 612 3,404 143 315 114 857 1,429 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(a) 203 169 136 140 648 75 (32) (125) 39 (43) Depreciation and amortization 322 328 327 335 1,312 342 356 358 329 1,385 Interest expense, net 86 76 81 85 328 86 121 119 188 514 add: LCM charges (benefits), pre-tax — — — 33 33 419 (96) (160) (147) 16 EBITDA excluding LCM 1,428 1,579 1,513 1,205 5,725 1,065 664 306 1,266 3,301 add: Impairment of long-lived assets, pre-tax — — — — — — — 582 — 582 EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment 1,428 1,579 1,513 1,205 5,725 1,065 664 888 1,266 3,883 less: LCM (charges) benefits, pre-tax — — — (33) (33) (419) 96 160 147 (16) less: Impairment of long-lived assets, pre-tax — — — — — — — (582) — (582) EBITDA $ 1,428 $ 1,579 $ 1,513 $ 1,172 $ 5,692 $ 646 $ 760 $ 466 $ 1,413 $ 3,285

(a) The third quarter of 2019 includes a non-cash benefit of $85 million, from the release of unrecognized tax benefits and associated accrued interest.

