Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff Convicted of Burglary, Attempted Burglary Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison, 3 Years Extended Supervision

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced today that former Deputy Sheriff Janelle Gericke was sentenced to 2 years initial confinement followed by 3 years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

“The crimes committed in this case were violations of the public trust,” said AG Kaul. “Thank you to those at Wisconsin DOJ and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office who secured justice for the victims of these crimes and the residents of Jefferson County.”

Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath commented, “I would like to thank the citizens of Jefferson County for their continued trust in the men and women of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office who continue to faithfully serve their community during this difficult time. As always, we make it a priority to respect and garner public trust from the citizens of Jefferson County.

“I would also like to thank the team of dedicated law enforcement officials from the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation that tirelessly and faithfully investigated and prosecuted this case from start to finish,” the sheriff noted.

The sentence, 2 years initial confinement followed by 3 years extended supervision, was ordered on each of the three counts she plead guilty to, all running concurrently.

This case was investigated by Special Agent Dorinda Freymiller of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Victim services were provided by Hannah Wrobel, victim advocate in DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. The case was prosecuted by DOJ Assistant Attorney General Adrienne Blais.