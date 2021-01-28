Management Committee reviews information on gas supplies to Khabarovsk Territory

Background

In September 2020, Gazprom and the Khabarovsk Territory approved the program for gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion in the region for a new five-year period, i.e. 2021–2025. The Company’s investments in the program will total RUB 5.49 billion – a 3.2-fold increase against the investments made in 2016–2020. Gazprom is planning to build 14 inter-settlement gas pipelines, 9.3 kilometers of gas pipeline branches, and six gas distribution stations.

As a result, the Company will create the conditions for bringing gas to 20 communities in the Amursky, Bikinsky, Khabarovsky, Komsomolsky, and Ulchsky Districts, as well as to potential industrial consumers, including the mining and processing facility in the Nanaisky District.