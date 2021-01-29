Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gazprom Group and Overgas Group reach settlement

In Sofia, the Overgas Group and the Gazprom Group reached a mutually satisfactory final agreement on the settlement of all existing disputes and claims, as well as the sale of the Gazprom Group's share in Overgas Inc. AD.

As a result of the agreement, the Gazprom Group will receive over EUR 100 million.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

