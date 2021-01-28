Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on the Introduction of the Paycheck Fairness Act for the 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the introduction of the Paycheck Fairness Act for the 117th Congress:

“I am proud to cosponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act in the 117th Congress and I thank Chairwoman DeLauro for introducing it in the House. I was equally proud to bring it to the Floor last Congress and work to secure its passage. Unfortunately, the Republican Majority in the Senate and the Trump Administration blocked it from becoming law.

“It is long past time for women to receive equal pay for equal work.  Now, with a Democratic Senate Majority and President Biden and Vice President Harris in the White House, I look forward to bringing it to the Floor again and seeing it enacted into law.”

