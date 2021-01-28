LAST DAY to Complete Teacher Survey!

Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) is asking all District teachers to participate in an online survey of public and public charter school teachers in the District of Columbia. The survey is anonymous and confidential and the aggregated results of the survey will be published in a report to inform strategy and policy recommendations for the State Board and other District education leaders.

To date:

Over 700 teachers have completed the survey

Public charter schools are underrepresented with only 10 percent of responses

Black and Latino/Hispanic teachers are underrepresented with 32 percent of respondents identifying as Black and 7 percent identifying as Latino/Hispanic

It is very important to receive responses from teachers across all sectors and demographics. The State Board wants to understand the thoughts and experiences of teachers during virtual teaching, their perceptions of their student’s success in virtual learning, and what supports they need to work effectively. The State Board also wants to learn about public-school teacher’s thoughts on returning to in-person teaching and how that correlates to teacher retention.

The survey should take approximately 15–20 minutes to complete on any device that can connect to the internet. The survey is open until Friday, January 29, 2021. Teachers can access the online survey in English and Spanish here: http://bit.ly/SBOEAllTeacherSurvey. If you need a paper copy of the survey, an accommodation can be made.

If you have any questions about this survey, such as how it is being conducted or how the results will be used, please contact John-Paul Hayworth at [email protected]

About the D.C. State Board of Education

The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the District on education policy. The State Board is not involved in staffing or hiring decisions in traditional public, public charter, or private schools. The State Board is not an affiliate, in any way, of DC Public Schools (DCPS), any charter school, or any other government agency. The State Board is an independent voice on educational issues. The insights gathered in this survey may help the State Board understand how the District of Columbia’s public schools, including individual schools, can support teachers and students.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]