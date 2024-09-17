More Than $15,000 In Classroom Items Gifted to Teachers and Aides at Ward 8’s Moten Elementary

Washington, D.C. – Today, 35 teachers at Moten Elementary School in Ward 8, plus their aides, received thousands of dollars in classroom supplies and gifts during a special in-school teacher appreciation celebration. The Lids Foundation made the event possible in collaboration with the Ariel Atkins Foundation – led by Ariel Atkins, guard on the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, whose home games are also held in Ward 8 – and the DC State Board of Education.

“Our goal is to show gratitude to teachers and their aides by providing them with essential classroom items that could enhance their classroom environment, as well as the student’s experience. We want them to feel appreciated and valued for the undeniable impact they make every day on their students,” said Ariel Atkins.

Atkins originated the idea for a teacher appreciation celebration in 2023 and partnered with the Lids Foundation to make it a reality. This year’s event marks the second collaboration.

The Lids Foundation purchased the gifted items in full based on wish lists that teachers completed at the veiled request of Moten Elementary principal Akela Dogbe. This year, items included general school supplies; classroom décor, like beanbag chairs, twinkle lights and interactive rugs; Lids store gift cards for student prizes; and visa gift cards for teachers and aides to treat themselves to something personal.

“Teachers have a direct impact on children that has the power to change their lives,” said Sarah Lim, executive director of the Lids Foundation. “Making sure that they have all the supplies that they need so they can focus on their students is one way to make sure nothing gets in the way of the full impact they can make. So, this year, it was easy to continue our partnership with Ariel Atkins and host another Teacher Appreciation Day, gifting teachers with a year’s worth of supplies and gifts.”

Teachers and aides received their gifts earlier today during a school-wide assembly, which Principal Dogbe called under the guise of continued celebration about Moten’s great performance on last year’s CAPE assessments. Ariel Atkins – along with Mystics head coach Eric Thibault and her Mystics teammates, including Stephanie Dolson, Brittney Sykes and Julie Vanloo – surprised the assembly to present the gifted items.

Cecil Thornton, pre-kindergarten teacher at Moten Elementary, said, “We really need these supplies, to be honest with you.” “Most times,” he continued, “we have to get things on our own. So, it’s good when someone comes in to help us. All that has been given today, I really needed.We really appreciate what you all have done.”

The event at Moten Elementary was made possible in part with the help of the State Board of Education. The State Board assisted in identifying Moten as this year’s recipient school, provided storage for the purchased items prior to the event, and volunteered support for transporting and setting up the gifts on the day of the event. “We couldn’t be happier to work alongside Ariel and the Lids Foundation on this worthwhile event,” said Eboni-Rose Thompson, president of the DC State Board of Education. “Our teachers in the District play such an indispensable role in our learners’ lives, and they so often go above and beyond to help set our kids up for success. We are honored to be a part of this day focused on showing them heartfelt appreciation and love.”

About the Lids Foundation:

The Lids Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and the philanthropic support arm of Lids Sports Group. The Lids Foundation works to engage young people in the communities where Lids Sports Group operates to become active in sports-related activities that promote healthy lifestyles as well as leadership and growth opportunities. It accomplishes its mission primarily through offering resources – be it in the manner of time, expertise, funds, or materials – to nonprofit organizations with goals and values that align with those of the Lids Foundation. To find out more about the Lids Foundation, visit www.lidsfoundation.org.

About the Ariel Atkins Foundation:

The Ariel Atkins Foundation is a nonprofit organization, born from the heart and soul of Ariel Atkins, with roots in Washington DC, and Dallas, TX. AAF is driven, dedicated, and committed to the creation of possibility, opportunity, and betterment for the youth and youth-adjacent communities – this is inclusive of teachers, afterschool program administrators, sports coaches, and anyone else who is involved in making a difference in a child’s life. It communicates its purpose and achieves its goals through the development of partnerships and the allocation of resources to those who align with the Foundation’s principles. To learn more about the Ariel Atkins Foundation, please visit www.arielatkinsfoundation.org.

About the DC State Board of Education

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, one representing each of the district's wards, and one representing D.C. at large. There are also four appointed student representatives. The State Board advises the Office of the State Superintendent on education matters, sets academic standards and graduation requirements, and oversees the Office of Ombudsman and the Office of the Student Advocate.