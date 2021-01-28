The Bahamas : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for The Bahamas
International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.
January 28, 2021
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
The economic impact of COVID-19 on The Bahamas is unprecedented. The archipelago was just recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian in the fall of 2019, when the pandemic led to a sudden stop in tourism, the main source of income and employment. The authorities mounted a rapid emergency response to support the economy and vulnerable households and put in place strict containment measures. But amid limited testing and health resources, reopening the economy has been challenging.
Country Report No. 2021/024
regular
English
9781513567839/1934-7685
1BHSEA2021001
Paper
83