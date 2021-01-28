Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Bahamas : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for The Bahamas

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

January 28, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The economic impact of COVID-19 on The Bahamas is unprecedented. The archipelago was just recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian in the fall of 2019, when the pandemic led to a sudden stop in tourism, the main source of income and employment. The authorities mounted a rapid emergency response to support the economy and vulnerable households and put in place strict containment measures. But amid limited testing and health resources, reopening the economy has been challenging.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/024

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

January 28, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513567839/1934-7685

Stock No:

1BHSEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

83

