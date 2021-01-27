Mitsubishi Heavy Industries thrives in West Virginia with strong, quality workforce – #YesWV

West Virginia might be the United States’ best kept secret, especially when it comes to the aerospace industry. The aerospace industry in the Mountain State is estimated to provide more than $1 billion in economic impact annually, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) realizes and contributes to that number.

MHI provides comprehensive critical operational, engineering and customer support solutions including maintenance, refurbishment, technical publications, marketing, and sales activities for the global regional aircraft industry.

MHI chose its site in West Virginia because of the traditionally strong work ethic of the people and the pro-business environment. The company currently employs more than 500 West Virginians and says their employees’ quality of work and attitude is unbeatable.

In fact, MHI is so happy with their booming business and quality of employees in West Virginia, that they have decided to expand and add approximately 240 more jobs to their current work site. The company expects its expansion to be complete by March 2021.

The aerospace industry is a dynamic, emerging economic sector in West Virginia. From up-and-coming, high-tech innovators to established titans of the industry, the state’s growing cluster of aerospace companies is fueled by an array of advantages. Learn more about why Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, among other major companies, continue to say #YesWV by visiting westvirginia.gov/industries/aerospace.