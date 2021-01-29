Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Portal and Odyssey File & Serve (efiling) will be unavailable from 5:30 PM on Friday, January 29 to 10:00AM on Saturday, January 30

There is currently a state wide network issue that is impacting phones and computer systems in Vermont courthouses. The Agency of Digital Services is aware and working on the issue. Updates will be posted here.

Click here for information regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and court operations.

Public Portal and Odyssey File & Serve (efiling) will be unavailable from 5:30 PM on Friday, January 29 to 10:00AM on Saturday, January 30. Learn more>

Due to the Phase IV Odyssey rollout scheduled to begin on Monday, February 1st, the Caledonia, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orleans, and Washington trial courts will hold only emergency hearings from Monday, February 1st to Friday, February 5th. Learn more>

