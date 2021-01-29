- Department of Workforce Services Names New Communication Director

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 26, 2021) — The Department of Workforce Services has selected Christina Davis as the new communication director for the agency. Davis is taking over for Nate McDonald, who was recently appointed as a deputy director of the department.

“Christina has been an integral part of the department and communication division with some of our most critical challenges over the past few years,” said Casey Cameron, interim executive director for Workforce Services. “She has proven her ability to be strategic and to manage important communication activities while working with multiple divisions. I am excited for her to take this next step.”

Davis has been a part of the department’s Communication Division for five years and has served as a strategic communication manager and public information officer. Davis has been particularly involved in initiatives related to employment, affordable housing and homelessness, including the transition to the new homeless resource center model in the Salt Lake Valley. She led the department’s 2017 brand update in order to better represent the full spectrum of the agency’s work.

“Like never before, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of timely and accurate public communication,” said Davis. “I look forward to supporting each of our divisions as we strive to assist Utah families during this challenging time and work to support Utah’s economic recovery.”

Prior to joining the Department of Workforce Services, Davis spent more than 10 years in the private sector at strategic communication and marketing firms in Utah and California. She graduated from Gonzaga University with a bachelor’s degree in public relations.

