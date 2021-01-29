Lumen and Forge Created World's Largest Projection Dome

An industry leader in immersive venues and augmented experiences is now in a league of its own for projection domes.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Lumen and Forge announced today that it has created the world’s largest projection dome.

“We are extremely excited to announce our previous project, 'The Dome, Miami'. At 225 by 175 feet, it was the world's largest projection dome," a company spokesperson for Lumen and Forge said. “Located in the heart of downtown Miami during last year's Superbowl, thousands of guests visited our immersive, pop-up nightclub.”

The company spokesperson noted that its involvement was pretty hands on with the project.

“Our team handled everything from managing dome construction to creating custom bespoke 360 content,” the spokesperson said. “For four nights we had an absolute blast video mapping over 40,000 square-feet of screen space. The show itself featured performances from world renowned rappers such as Future, Cardi B and Gucci Mane. Thanks to AG Entertainment Inc. for hiring us.”

The spokesperson went on to reveal that the company is now offering turnkey immersive dome venues.

"Our immersive projection domes will make any event unforgettable – whether for an intimate gather or a massive experiential marketing showcase,” the spokesperson said. “We can also custom-build 360 domes for unique size and shape requirements.”

The company, which also provides full-spectrum projection solutions, offers a range of Geodesic Projection Domes and Inflatable Projection Domes in a multitude of sizes ranging from 10 to 300 feet in diameter.

"It's perfect for trade shows or showing off 360 content," the spokesperson stressed, before adding that it takes approximately three hours to install.

Lumen and Forge services can be customized to cater to any project - big or small. Its immersive services make use of its multiplicity of 360 domes, media servers, custom interfaces, projection rigs, screens, cameras, and more so that the company can provide fully integrated options.

"Here at Lumen and Forge, we cover most everything to do with immersive venues and augmented experiences," the spokesperson stressed, before adding, "Although we are flexible, our specialty is 360 dome projection, which is at the forefront of the advent of VR/AR. Our cornucopia of domes features ultra-high-resolution spherical screens, live-playback systems, and portable and accessible components."

Lumen and Forge's goal is to inspire audiences and bring 360 theater into the future.

"We truly believe that immersive technology and innovation has the potential to revolutionize communication, education, and entertainment," the spokesperson said.

For more information, please visit https://lumenandforge.com/about/.

About Lumen and Forge

Based in Las Vegas, Lumen and Forge is a multi-disciplined company with expertise in immersive technology. From projection mapping to 360 domes to interactive installations, our experiences are unforgettable. At Lumen and Forge, we leverage leading-edge technologies to transport participants into awe-inspiring, extreme, and otherworldly encounters.

