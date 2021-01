Positive Americana Creative Contest to Reward Goodies Made in America By Moms

Participate in Positive America Design Contest to Win the Sweetest Rewards Made By Moms in America #madebymoms #madeinamerica #positiveamerica www.MadeinAmericaByMoms.com We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Shared Beliefs and Values Make US Stronger #positiveamericana www.PositiveAmericana.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors creative positive messaging contest; and is now rewarding the most inspiring entries with goodies made by moms.

We honor passionate moms who design creative sweets in their lovely shops by rewarding Positive Americana Contest winners The Best American Made Goodies!” — Carlos Cymerman, Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund rewarding programs and social positive contests.The purpose of ' Positive Americana ' contest is to inspire unity and love for the US. Every week, the most inspiring creative design entry wins a sweet reward ' Made in America by Moms .'According to Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gig, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We honor passionate moms who design creative sweets in their lovely shops by rewarding Positive Americana Contest winners The Best American Made Goodies !"How to Participate in Creative Design ContestLaunching on Valentine's Day 2021Participants can be 5 to 105 years old and live in the US.Participants use their creative design and drawing skills to inspire a positive message about love, peace, and unity in the US.Participants can use iconic symbols, pictures, and words that move people….most inspiring design and message wins a sweet reward listed on our site; delivered home...anywhere in the US.Submit creative entries to Sara(at)TheSweetestGig(dot)com (include name, age, and what city you live in). If under 18, have parent submit entry (include kid's first name, age, and what city you live in).Carlos Cymerman adds, "How do we change for good? By inspiring fun and role modeling positive shared values…Passion, Purpose, Play. Parents inspire your creative kids to participate and use their talent for good."AboutInterested in Building America Back Better; then, hire talented local tech professionals first. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best American talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Join us to hire America's talented workforce first. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com . R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program.The Sweetest Gig is a rewarding ‘Kid Love Work’ program; especially suited for ‘Grateful Working Professional Families’ that love preparing their kids to succeed in life. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, write creative reviews (in English, French, or Hebrew), and earn meaningful perks to Do Good Deeds (Gift Mom Chocolate or Heal the World with Chocolate). The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. "Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort." www.TheSweetestGig.com Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club whose purpose is to help fund 'The Sweetest Gig' so more kids can learn to love work and prepare for life. Participate in our meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, or 12 Months of The World's Finest Chocolate Delivered to Mom Anywhere in the US). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com